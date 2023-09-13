A Laurel tax preparer who filed more than a half-dozen fraudulent returns won’t have to spend any time behind bars, but she did get a life sentence, of sorts.
Paulette Holder, 44, is forever forbidden from preparing third-party tax returns in Mississippi, according to the terms of the plea agreement that was approved in Jones County Circuit Court. She admitted to falsifying returns to show business losses for clients who didn’t own businesses in order to get larger refunds for them. The investigation determined that the clients were not aware of what Holder was claiming on their behalf in order to get the refunds.
Holder pleaded guilty to computer fraud and received a 10-year suspended sentence but was ordered to pay the court a total of $11,935.58, which includes $7,134 in restitution to the Department of Revenue. She paid the latter amount on her court date, and she still owes that state agency $3,874.08 in investigative costs. Holder will also have to serve five years on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Holder was represented by Jackson attorney Cody Gibson and the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall.
Judge Dal Williamson had questions about the plea agreement before accepting it.
“You’re dismissing seven counts of defrauding the State of Mississippi ... after she was making up stuff to defraud the government by filing false tax returns?” he asked.
Sumrall said that the plea and the penalty were “in line with what we’ve done previously,” plus it was the plea agreement that the Department of Revenue wanted — to get the state’s money back and to make sure Holder isn’t allowed to work in the tax-preparation profession again.
“There should be consequences that involve jail ... but if the state wants to go forward with it, I guess I will,” Williamson said.
Investigators with the Department of Revenue were prepared to testify that Holder filed several returns that reported “a large number of big losses” at home-based businesses — such as a beauty salon — and that raised a red flag. When the clients were contacted, they had no idea of the big losses or claims, Sumrall said. All of the tax returns were filed online, which led to the computer-fraud charge.
If the case had gone to trial and Holder had been found guilty of everything she was charged with, she could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.
“You are never to prepare another third-party tax return in Mississippi again,” the judge said to Holder.
Holder, who entered and left the courtroom with the assistance of a rolling walker, sat through the proceeding. She told the judge that she receives disability checks of $1,767 per month.
She wanted to be dismissed from the court’s community service program, but the judge said he would find something that she was able to do to fulfill that requirement of the sentence.
