Cherished ties to two HGTV homes that were renovated and the renovators
House No. 1: The Ratcliff-Burks House, Season 2, Episode 8 ‘A Little Rough, A Little Refined’ Memories
Forty-eight years before the world heard Erin Napier utter this phrase on the soon-to-become hit television series “Home Town,” my dad Wilroy Ratcliff said something similar to us: me, my mom Kathryn and my younger brothers Roy and Bruce.
It was 1969 — a year in Laurel that began with a horrific train explosion in January and saw the devastation of Hurricane Camille strike in late August. Some time between these two events, Dad decided the Ratcliff family needed a change of venue. The rest of the family were not convinced that we needed to move from one end of town to the other.
We lived in a modern three-bedroom, two-bath brick house in a neighborhood filled with children who all knew and played with one another. I walked one block to Stainton Elementary School and, as a fifth-grader, was looking forward to attending Maddox Junior High School with all my friends in a couple of years. To say my brothers and I were happy where we were would be an understatement.
Then Dad showed us the house he wanted us to move into. That’s when we truly believed he had lost his mind.
Located in what has become known as “The Avenues,” the two-story, 2,400-square-foot wooden structure, built in 1906, had been vacant for several years. Huge, overgrown azalea bushes flanked the front of the house. Wild vines zigzagged across the walls and around the screened-in porches. Several window panes were broken as a result of the train explosion that occurred about half a mile from the house.
But, wait! There’s more.
Inside, the wallpaper was falling apart at the seams. There were leaks in the first-story roof, and the water stains looked exactly like dried splotches of blood to our young eyes.
“My first impression was that Dad had bought a haunted house,” Roy recalled.
Bruce and I agreed. It didn’t help that a neighborhood girl told us a murder had occurred in the house, thus the dripping stains all over the wallpaper. Of course, no murder was committed in the house, but it took quite a while to convince us otherwise.
Ancient chandeliers adorned the hallway and dining room. All of the other lights were bare bulbs hanging from single-strand electrical cords. The light switches had two pushbuttons — one for on, the other for off.
Underneath the wallpaper were solid wood planks from top to bottom and on the ceilings; no need for a stud finder to nail pictures to the walls. The previous owners even left several pieces of old furniture behind.
A tiny half-bathroom was on the first floor and an enormous full bathroom on the second floor featured a six-foot, claw-footed, cast-iron bathtub (no shower). There was no central heat or air, only space heaters and windows in which to put box fans.
Somehow, Dad convinced Mom that buying this house, for the astronomical price of $6,000, was a good idea. Seriously, we all thought $6,000 was way more than this extreme fixer-upper was worth. Everyone, that is, except for my Dad.
He saw it not as it was, but how it could be.
He saw what we could not see – a house with enormous potential that needed a lot of love … along with a lot of paint, paneling, light fixtures and, well, you get the picture. It needed a lot.
To be fair, the house had some pluses. High 12-foot ceilings on the first floor and 10-foot ceilings upstairs. The first-floor layout was perfect for us kids to chase each other in circles from the hallway through the dining room around to the living room and back again.
That six-foot bathtub was the best tub ever — almost big enough to swim in. It’s actually the only item my brothers and I would have fought over had we been able to take it with us when we sold the house.
“One of the things that fascinated me the most was how the upstairs closets were rigged so that a light came on in them when you opened the doors,” Bruce added.
For me, who had read too many Nancy Drew mystery books, I was hoping for a secret passageway hidden somewhere in the old house. Although we never found one, we learned that the built-in cabinet beside the bathtub was actually a cleverly disguised access point to the space above the first-floor roof. Upon making that discovery, and having read “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank, I was convinced that would be the perfect place for our family to hide when the Soviet Union invaded Mississippi!
The week Mom and Dad moved into the house, Roy and I were farmed out to relatives. Bruce was the only child who had the “pleasure” of spending the first week in the creaky old house with the added bonus of Hurricane Camille hitting South Mississippi that same week. Camille added even more work to the already enormous task of fixing up Dad’s dream home.
For the next several years, renovating the big old house was a family project. The exterior was scraped and painted. Turns out, Mom was an excellent interior house painter. Room-by-room, she transformed the hot mess into a livable home. We kids were often the painter’s apprentices or the yard-maintenance crew. Dad was busy making money to pay for everything.
The first-floor roof was replaced. (The slate tiles on the second-story roof would be there to this day had Hurricane Katrina not dropped the water oak in the front yard on it in August 2005.) Nasty wallpaper was stripped away and lovely new Masonite paneling was installed in several rooms. Other rooms were given fresh coats of paint. Wall-to-wall carpeting covered the hardwood floors. Light fixtures and switches were updated, ceiling fans were added.
Of course, many of these “updates” seem very outdated today. However, in the early 1970s, they were very much on trend. Eventually, the folks undertook a second renovation phase in the mid 1980s that led to expanding the half-bath to include a shower, glassing in the screened-in back porch to make it a sunroom, updating the kitchen to include a real dishwasher, and the addition of central heat and air to the downstairs.
Another thing that happened over the years was that the old house became our home. We have so many fond memories of growing up there: riding bicycles to the library to check out books, walking to MM bake shop to buy petit fours or meeting friends at the Daphne Park Pool and paying 50 cents to swim. We enjoyed being Jones Junior High Yellowjackets and then Golden Tornadoes. We walked to football games at Watkins on Friday nights when we weren’t either marching in the band (me) or playing football (Roy and Bruce). After those games, Mom had a big pot of chili waiting on us, and we warmed our backsides in front of the space heater that stood in front of the former fireplace in the den.
The screened-in front porch was a special gathering place. It was there that we spent many evenings listening to the Atlanta Braves on the radio, watching the flying squirrels dart from tree to tree, talking to neighbors and simply enjoying the company of family. I ended many dates sitting in the porch swing. Good times, for sure.
Even though the house wasn’t really haunted, it did make creaking noises for which there were no real explanations. So, we created our own ghost and named him Horrible Horace. He wasn’t really horrible, just mischievous. He “lived” in the closet under the stairs. Anytime something went missing or strange sounds were heard, Horrible Horace got the blame.
The Ratcliff House was in my family for 48 years. Those 48 years were filled with love, laughter, a few tears and many fond memories. However, time marches on and a new chapter was on the horizon for The Ratcliff House.
HGTV comes to my parents’ house
In the spring of 2014, my former student Erin Rasberry Napier showed me, in confidence, a video she and Ben had made known as “a sizzle.” A sizzle is a short sample that producers pitch to networks for potential television series. I was blown away!
One of the first things I said to Erin was that it would be awesome if, when my parents were ready to downsize, they could fix the place up for some nice young family. She and I had a pretty good laugh about the possibility.
When I mentioned the prospect of the show and its premise to Mom, she agreed that it would be amazing if that were to happen. Then, in August 2014, my mom passed away unexpectedly before “Home Town” became a reality. I was thankful, though, we had that moment of discussing the possibilities that might await the next chapter in the house’s story.
Fast forward to August 2017. We were able to help Dad stay in his beloved house for three years after Mom died before Alzheimer’s took too much of a toll on his health for him to live independently. The first season of “Home Town” aired earlier that year and was a rousing success for HGTV.
The week we were to move Dad to assisted living, I ran into my JCJC college friend Jan Walker. I was picking up lunch for Dad and me. Jan was having lunch with her daughter Caroline Burks. Many times over the years, Jan mentioned that Caroline admired my parents’ house and, if they ever decided to move, would like the opportunity to see it.
As I left the restaurant, I casually mentioned to Jan and Caroline that Dad was moving later that week. I added that we were in no rush to do anything with the house, but if Caroline was interested in seeing it, she could call me. At that moment, a meaningful look passed between the mother and daughter. I remember saying something like, “I’ll bet you just bought a house, didn’t you?”
Instead, Caroline informed me that she and husband Cory had just been approved for a “Home Town” renovation but hadn’t been shown houses yet. Caroline contacted Ben and Erin to let them know that she would like for them to check out The Ratcliff House as a possibility for their new home. As fate would have it, The Ratcliff House made the cut and was subsequently chosen by the Burkses.
So much for not being in a hurry to clean out the house. We had less than three weeks to empty 48 years of accumulated belongings so the “Home Town” crew could come in and work their magic. It was tight, but we got it done.
Because of my relationship with the Napiers, my brothers and I were able to provide insights that they probably don’t get with most of the other homes they renovate. Also, while the new homeowners sign a form stating that they will not drive by or look at the house at any time before the reveal, we didn’t have to sign anything. My guilty admission here is that I did drive by and peek in the windows from time to time to check out the progress.
Fans of the show know that some of the things Ben and Erin get pumped about finding in their houses are: Laurel bricks, bead-board walls, pocket doors and beautiful hardwood floors. Mom and Dad’s house had all of these and more. Seriously, The Ratcliff House checked all the right boxes for a “Home Town” renovation.
Remember how I mentioned earlier in the article that the walls of the house were solid wood? We let Ben know up front not to take a sledgehammer to any of the walls or he might live to regret it. Those walls would have wrecked his hammer and probably his back.
We also provided a heads-up that one of the walls near a door in the dining room had a date written on it, Jan. 9, 1906. We couldn’t recall the exact location, but knew it was somewhere underneath the Masonite paneling. Ben and Erin located it and turned it into a framed piece of art for that room.
One day during the reno, Erin messaged me asking if I knew whether or not the stack for the fireplace located between the living and dining rooms was still encased in the wall. I told her I was pretty sure it was because part of the wall in the closet upstairs above it was brick. Sure enough, the brick fireplace stack was still intact in the wall and became a beautiful focal point for the renovation.
When reveal day came, my brothers and our families were graciously invited to come by after the day of shooting was complete to see the finished project. We were thrilled and thankful to be included and seriously impressed at how fantastic everything looked. The rooms chosen for makeovers were all downstairs: den, hallway, living room, dining room and kitchen.
The uncovered hardwood floors were gorgeous. Ben and Erin let some of the original “rough” wood plank walls be stay bare in the hallway as a nod to Laurel’s early lumber-mill days, when the house was built.
Everything was amazing, but the kitchen was a stunner. As I walked through the rooms, making my way to the kitchen, I couldn’t help but think about how Mom would have loved working in this kitchen. I also knew Dad would be proud of the renovation and happy to see his much-loved house brought back to life for another young family to enjoy.
Season 2, Episode 1: The Berry-Ross House ‘First Time’s the Charm’
Memories
In 1983, after three years of marriage, my husband Howard and I were ready to buy our first home. I liked the idea of finding a solid older home to fix up, much like my parents had done. Howard, on the other hand, would probably have liked a more modern, less needy house. Honestly, I had forgotten how much work it takes to renovate a house.
We spent several months looking for just the right house in the right location. Finally, we settled on a 1,400-square-foot Craftsman bungalow situated on a spacious corner lot priced at $38,000. The house had two bedrooms and one bath — perfect for the two of us. It was around the block from my parents’ house, which was an added benefit. I already knew the neighborhood and could enjoy some of the same things I grew up doing, like walking to Laurel High Football games.
Howard entered into the purchase a little more guarded than I was.
“For me, it cost more money than I had ever seen,” he said.
He was definitely right about that. Actual home ownership is a pretty big, scary step of responsibility for any young married couple.
We knew that former Laurel Mayor Gordon Berry had lived in the house at one time, but we purchased it from the late Lester McAlister, a Laurel businessman who had begun the process of fixing up the 1920s bungalow. He glassed in a portion of the porch and updated many of the plumbing fixtures.
Similar to my parents’ house, there was no central heat and air — only space heaters and one window unit air-conditioner. However, because of the 10-foot ceilings and the sturdiness of the house, that was really all we needed to be comfortable.
The ceilings throughout the house were made of plaster and, even though they had been painted over, there were still many cracks caused by the 1969 train explosion.
Once we moved in, Howard and I did what most folks who don’t have a Ben and Erin do when they purchase a house that needs updates — we worked a little along as we got the money and time. Over the years, we realized our skills and resources were extremely limited, but there were still things we could accomplish mostly on our own.
The first thing we did was enlist my Mom to help pick colors and flooring for the kitchen. She and I painted the bead-board walls a nice sage green. The floor was in terrible shape (as viewers learned when they watched the episode) so we added bright linoleum flooring that featured accents of sage green.
Later, we carpeted the living room and bedrooms and put vinyl flooring in the bathroom. We painted the living and dining rooms, added a chair rail and wallpaper below it. Chair rails and wallpaper were very much a 1980s thing to do.
At the very back of the house was a room we referred to as the library because of its built-in shelves. On the inside, the other three walls were paneled. From the outside, we could see that there were nice casement windows just waiting to be uncovered, which we did.
In 1996, a severe thunderstorm brought our next-door neighbor’s oak tree crashing through our dining room. While making repairs from that incident, we finally replaced the cracked plaster ceilings in the living and dining rooms. As I mentioned earlier, renovating a home is a process … basically, a never-ending one.
A trip to an Atlanta restaurant one summer led to us the realization that the “planter” in our backyard was actually a fish pond. We dug it out, added water and lily pads, and for many years enjoyed our koi and goldfish pond. It was our favorite thing about the back yard.
In the front yard, we planted a magnolia tree that came from a seedling that sprouted in my parents’ yard. The tree is now about 35 years old and beautiful. Unfortunately, the 100-plus-year-old tree it came from is no more — a victim of Hurricane Katrina.
Over the years, we made many memories in that little house. In 1992, we brought our son Rease home from the hospital. We lived there until he was nearly 6. Rease’s playroom was the glassed-in porch. Playing in the yard was always an adventure for Rease as he ran his jeep into the koi pond, and once, after climbing to the top of the magnolia tree, hit every branch in a fall from the top to the ground. Nearly every afternoon after work, Howard would put Rease on his shoulders and go for a walk around the block.
“I’ll always remember finding the dog skeleton in the back yard,” Rease said of what he remembered from those days.
A budding 4-year-old paleontologist, he carefully excavated the dog skeleton he uncovered, storing it in a shoe box. We got the VHS camera out and videoed Rease as he pointed out all the different types of bones, thinking one day he might have his own Discovery Channel show.
Again, it’s the memories that make a house a home, and for 14 years, that little house on The Avenues in Laurel was our home.
HGTV comes to our former house
During the 2021 Christmas Holidays, we ran into our friend who purchased our little house from us back in 1997. She let us in on yet another HGTV “secret.” The house was going to be featured on Season 6 of “Home Town.” She even let us see a few pictures of the renovation. We were thrilled to learn that HGTV lightning had metaphorically struck us twice.
I learned that former JCJC cheerleader Jamarcus Ross was the new home owner. That pleased me on many levels because I remembered him from my days at Jones. Also, the fact that a young man just starting out with his whole life ahead of him would be living in a house that holds so many fond memories for us is truly a wonderful feeling.
While watching the show, we recognized that some of the updates we had done — such as the carpet, vinyl flooring and chair rails — were still there. That carpet and flooring from Walter’s Carpets in Laurel sure held up well! We were happy to see that they were able to resurface and thus still use the antique cast-iron tub.
One surprise for us during the broadcast came when Ben explored the basement and came across an old bentwood rocking chair. That chair was Howard’s wedding gift to me. Sadly, when it broke all those years ago, we knew no one who could repair it. Rather than put it out for the trash, we put in the basement where, obviously, we forgot about it. We were shocked to see that blast from our past.
While watching the transformation, we were amazed at how Ben and Erin were able to take what was old and make it new again.
Afterword
When people learn that we have a personal connection to now two houses that have been renovated on “Home Town,” they often ask what it is like to hear comments about the old decorating choices that are about to be overhauled. For us, the comments are pretty much on point. After 20, 30 or 40 years, interior-design choices rarely age well. The architecture of a house may age like a fine wine, but interior design choices seem to age more like milk.
Upon hearing Erin talk about Mom’s pink walls (which, by the way were peach when first painted) needing a facelift, my first thought was, “Of course, they do.” When she talked about carpet that needed replacing in both houses, I again had the same reaction. Seeing the houses brought to life again for a new family and young man, all in the early stages of their life journeys, has been very satisfying.
Another question people ask is, what happens to the rooms that aren’t featured on the show? The answer is simple. The homeowners do exactly what my parents did with their house and we did with ours — they renovate what’s left as time and resources become available.
As the former yearbook adviser for JCJC, it is a fun bonus to have been in on the very beginning of Ben and Erin’s backstory as a couple. Watching their romance blossom at Jones was sweet. Seeing certain media outlets get their story wrong by saying they met at Ole Miss drives me crazy.
A few months into their courtship, Erin came to my office to tell me she had changed her mind about going to the Savannah College of Art and Design and was now headed to Ole Miss, where Ben was transferring. Good adviser that I was, I counseled her against going to a university just because the boy she liked was headed there. Thank goodness for us and HGTV, she chose not to listen to that piece of advice.
It’s nice to have lived in two houses into which Ben and Erin Napier have breathed new life. Along with several others in Laurel/Jones County, they looked at places most of us wrote off years ago as too far gone to fool with and sprang into action after envisioning our little corner of the world not as it is, but as it could be.
