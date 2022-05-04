A Jones County woman who was arrested in what was described as a horrific case of elder abuse is facing more charges after being accused of trying to take advantage of the victim again. Kristy Pitts, 38, is accused of going to the nursing home that’s housing the 71-year-old disabled veteran and getting him out, then taking him to his bank and to an auto dealership in what was believed to be an attempt to bilk him for more money and merchandise. Pitts, who was recently released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $15,000 bond on a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult and possession of methamphetamine, was charged with intimidating a witness and released pending going before a grand jury.
It was believed that the victim didn’t lose any money during the outing, which is the reason for that charge, Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The man is not in a mental state to know what he was doing, but it was reported that he was trying to withdraw money and trying to buy a car even though he can’t drive, Carter said.
“We’re assuming it was for her ... in his mental state, he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”
Safeguards are now in place to prevent her from being able to get him out of the nursing home again, Carter said. Pitts was hired as the caregiver for the man in his Myrick home, and she apparently let friends of hers move in, too. She and four others were arrested in March for abuse of a vulnerable adult and drug-related charges.
Longtime law enforcement and rescue officials were visibly shaken as they described it as one of the most disturbing cases of elder abuse they’ve witnessed. The 71-year-old retired teacher and U.S. Army veteran had dried urine and feces on his body and recliner, and he was covered in sores, so it appeared he hadn’t been cleaned up for several days, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Family members in California were notified of what was going on and headed here to help get him in a nursing home, and JCSD Victims’ Advocate Melisa Kelland also assisted him.
The Department of Human Services also put together a special investigation unit with Adult Protection Services involved, too, Carter said. It was believed that the man served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before going into a teaching career. One or more of the suspects may have been misusing his retirement checks. Carter was waiting on bank records and continuing to investigate that possibility.
If it can be proved that they bought drugs or other items for themselves with his money, “then absolutely we will charge them,” Carter said. The suspects face up to 20 years in prison each for the abuse of a vulnerable adult charge.
