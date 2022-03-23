An elderly disabled veteran who was rescued two weeks ago from horrific conditions in his Myrick mobile home had to be hospitalized, but he is recovering and is expected to get a room in a nursing home to be taken care of after his release.
“The outpouring of concern and prayers for the victim in this case has been heartwarming,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “On the other hand, the depravity and disregard for this victim by those charged in this case has certainly struck a nerve with the public and within our department as well.”
Five local people were arrested at the residence on Masonite Estates Road and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and drug-related offenses, and all remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
Longtime law enforcement and rescue officials were obviously shaken as they described it as one of the most disturbing cases of elder abuse they’ve witnessed. The 71-year-old retired teacher and U.S. Army veteran had dried urine and feces on his body and recliner, and he was covered in sores, so it appeared he hadn’t been cleaned up for several days, Berlin said.
Family members in California have been notified of what’s going on and were headed here to help, Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
“They are devastated,” Carter said, but “they were thankful that he is accepting the fact he needs a nursing home and that people are being held accountable for their lack of action.”
Tips about possible drug use at the home led law enforcement to the residence — and, ultimately, the rescue of the victim.
“That possibly saved his life,” Carter said of the tipsters. “(The suspects) were just going to let him rot and die.”
JCSD narcotics agents were executing a search warrant there when they found the man and immediately called for medical assistance from EMServ Ambulance Service and Powers Fire & Rescue.
Kristy Pitts, 38, was hired as the caregiver and had apparently let the others move in, Carter said. She and 34-year-old Heather Griffin were also charged with possession of methamphetamine. Richard Holifield, 41, Wayne Moakley, 57 and Brandy Watson, 41, were all also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
JCSD Victims’ Advocate Deputy Melisa Kelland has been assisting the man. The Department of Human Services has also gotten a special investigation unit with Adult Protection Services involved, too, Carter said.
It was believed that the man served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before going into a teaching career. One or more of the suspects may have been misusing his retirement checks. Carter was waiting on bank records and continuing to investigate that possibility. If it can be proved that they bought drugs or other items for themselves with his money, “then absolutely we will charge them,” Carter said.
The suspects face up to 20 years in prison each for the abuse of a vulnerable adult charge.
