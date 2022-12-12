A Jones County man is making progress, but he has a “long road to recovery,” family members said, after suffering a gunshot wound at a residence in the Calhoun Community on Friday night.
Taylor Williams, 22, was in critical but stable condition at Forrest General Hospital with serious internal injuries after what appears to be an accidental shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road, investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department determined.
“The preliminary investigation points to a tragic accidental shooting,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Taylor Williams for a fast and full recovery from the gunshot injuries he suffered.”
Williams was showing a 9mm handgun to his brother Robert Carter, 25, and Carter held the weapon — not aware it was loaded — when he accidentally fired a shot into his brother’s torso, JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie said.
Williams was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Forrest General Hospital, where he was in ICU in critical but stable condition as of Saturday morning.
“The Laurel hospital did an amazing job on saving Taylor, and Jones County and rescue and everyone involved was amazing,” his mother Gladys said. “Thank the good Lord.”
Family members posted Sunday that he was on a ventilator but it had been removed and he was breathing on his own and talking. His spleen and left kidney were removed and he had a fracture to the spine near his tailbone, a family member posted on Facebook. “He has a long road to recovery but he is alive and he’s going to be OK!” Amanda Helms Hazelton wrote.
“Please continue praying” for him and his daughter Piper ... “she needs her daddy (her best friend) as she calls him,” Libby Williams posted.
Volunteer fire and rescue units from Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge responded to the incident along with multiple JCSD units, and a Calhoun medical responder rode in with EMServ to assist the paramedic providing emergency care to the victim.
No charges have been filed in the case, McKenzie said, but his report from the investigation will be turned over to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, and the DA will present the case to the grand jury.
