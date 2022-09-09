Trial set for Aug. 29 moved to January
A young mother who was charged with capital murder in the death of her baby believes she can’t get a fair trial in Jones County or from Judge Dal Williamson, so her attorney has filed motions to change both.
Hattiesburg attorney Tangi Carter filed a motion calling for a change of venue for the trial of Brooke Stringer, 22, and Brandon Gardner, 26, both of whom could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Stringer’s 6-month-old daughter Rosalee. The two are being tried together, but Carter is representing Stringer, and Marcus Evans of Waynesboro is representing Gardner.
The trial was originally set for Aug. 29, but as is common with capital-murder cases, it was continued at the request of defense attorneys because of the “voluminous medical records” to go through, according to that motion. The judge granted the continuance and the trial was reset for Jan. 23. Where it will be is still in question.
In the request to transfer the trial to another county, Carter claimed that “news of this incident has been widespread throughout this small county and community … (and) has been published in the local paper, and extensively on social media.”
“It is particularly difficult to get a fair trial in cases such as this in a small county because jurors generally know each other and do not want to challenge the community sentiment or favor acquittals, even though the evidence may be weak.”
The case should be “transferred to another county where the problems of prejudice will not exist,” Carter concluded.
She attached affidavits from “70 credible people,” as required by state law, to support her claim that her client couldn’t receive a fair trial in Jones County. All of the residents signed the document, which stated, in part, that they were “aware of the public sentiment against Brooke Stringer,” and because of that, she “cannot, under any circumstances or restrictions, receive a fair or impartial trial in Jones County … This opinion is based on that I have learned, seen and observed in multiple media outlets, including but not limited to social media, television and newspaper since the date of her arrest.”
Carter also called for Williamson to recuse himself from the trial because the case has “issues involving South Central Regional Medical Center,” where Williamson “formally (sic) held the position of Legal Counsel.” Because of that, “a reasonable person could question the Court’s impartiality due to the Court’s previous employment status with the Hospital.”
The motion concluded by requesting that Williamson recuse himself and have the case reassigned “to another Jones County Circuit Court Judge, by random computer selection, to preside over all future matters in regard to (the case).”
Williamson is the only circuit court judge in Jones County, which has been a one-judge district for decades..
Carter has filed a half-dozen or so motions in the case, including one that asks the judge to allow attorneys to question potential jurors individually and privately “to prevent the jury panel from hearing questions being asked” because the case is “emotionally charged and prejudicial publicity appeared in local papers describing the alleged acts.”
Questioning them as a group will “educate all jurors to prejudicial and incompetent material, thereby rendering it impossible to select a fair and impartial jury,” Carter continued. “Collective voir dire of jurors in panel precludes candor and honesty on the part of the jurors …”
Carter also filed a motion asking that the judge not allow “multiple autopsy photos” and to not allow the state to call the child “victim” because the term is “inflammatory and appeals to the passions of the average juror to the point of prejudice.”
Other motions request that an additional four alternate jurors be selected and for the jury to be sequestered during the trial.
Gardner and Stinger were arrested in December and both have since posted $500,000 bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. They were believed to be the first local capital-murder suspects to bond out of jail while awaiting trial, then-District Attorney Tony Buckley said at the time.
The defendants were charged in the October 2019 death of Rosalee. The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a baby together.
The arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence from the crime lab, they explained at the time. The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.”
Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said at the time of the arrest.
They were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse. If convicted of that, they could face the death penalty or life in prison.
