‘All I want is for her to be put to death,’ ex-mother-in-law says
An accused child killer’s claim that she has practiced voodoo for years are bogus, two people who say they’ve known her for years reported.
Both believe that Latina Marie Oates, 33, of Ohio is trying to establish an insanity defense as she faces a first-degree murder charge in Jones County Circuit Court for the March death of her 11-year-old son Josh. The young boy was found dead in their Laurel hotel room with a metal rod pushed through his skull after she had fled to New Orleans with her two younger sons.
“She couldn’t have been practicing voodoo when we were dating,” said an Ohio woman who claimed to have been in an intimate relationship with Oates for about two years. The woman, who still has ties to the family, asked to remain anonymous. “Maybe because she’s imprisoned, talking with others, gave her the idea to say she has been practicing voodoo for years. I do believe she is trying to build an insanity case for a lighter sentence.”
Oates said she had been reading books about and practicing voodoo since she was 17 and had a long history of mental illness, her attorney Jeannene Pacific said in a recent motion hearing.
“There is nothing wrong with her mentally … that’s just another one of her lies,” as is the claim about practicing voodoo, said her ex-mother-in-law Daberina Oates. “All I want is for her to be put to death. Any sentence less than the death penalty, I will not be happy.”
Latina Oates is charged with first-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Defendants have to be charged with capital murder to face the death penalty. Her trial is scheduled for April 16, but Pacific indicated it would likely be later than that as they await a psychological evaluation of her client.
Her former girlfriend and mother-in-law offered a few observations about the suspect’s mental health.
“She always thought she was smarter than the average person,” the ex-girlfriend said.
The suspect is “very smart, intelligent and a manipulative liar” who studied psychology and business management, among other things, and designed websites, her ex-mother-in-law said. She also “wrote the manual” for a learning center in Columbus that had to be approved by the state of Ohio.
“She is not mental,” Daberina Oates said of her former daughter-in-law, who was her neighbor long before she married into the family. “Latina murdered Josh to hurt me and my son. I truly believe she was going to kill all of them and run to Mexico ’cause she is a selfish, lying bitch that was abused as a child by her mother … and she took that anger out on my grandkids.”
Latina Oates’ ex-girlfriend described their relationship as “rough,” claiming that there was verbal and physical abuse. “There were several times that she called the police on me just for arguing,” the woman said, but Latina was the only one who got physical, she said. The woman also claimed that the suspect admitted to cheating on her “several times” and vandalized her car.
But she didn’t expect anything like the report she got out of Laurel last March 17.
“I was shocked, speechless, sad and angry,” she said. “Still in shock.”
Daberina Oates questions her ex-daughter-in-law’s claims about mental illness, but there is no doubt that Josh’s death has caused anguish for the rest of the family.
Surviving siblings Mark and Justin reportedly witnessed their brother’s death when they were 9 and 6, respectively, and they are in counseling, she said.
“I don’t talk to the kids about that horrible night,” she said, “but they told their other grandma they heard Josh ask her why she was doing that to him …
“I’m angry, bitter, hurt, don’t sleep … my grandson was brutally murdered. (Latina) would always use Josh against my son if there was a disagreement between them. When Josh was about 8 months old, she told my son she would take Josh away from him and he would never see him again. My son came and told me that.”
Josh Oates’ body was discovered in the hotel room by a housekeeper just after noon on Tuesday, March 17.
Law enforcement officials immediately turned their attention toward finding Oates and the two other sons she was traveling with in a white Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plate. They sent out an Amber Alert, and the car — with the children and suspect inside — were located in the driveway of a residence in New Orleans around 9 a.m. the next day. The children were OK and Oates was taken into custody by a task force made up of multiple agencies.
She waived extradition and Investigators Abraham McKenzie, then with the LPD, and Brad Grunig of the DA’s Office went to New Orleans to serve the arrest warrant and interview the suspect. She was charged with first-degree murder and she is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center without bond.
“We’re just glad they found the kids … now we’re working toward a trial,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said at the time.
Daberina Oates came and got the children from Child Protective Services in New Orleans.
It appeared that the suspect and her family were “just passing through” when they stopped in Laurel to stay.
It was a disturbing scene for experienced law enforcement and medical professionals, too, several sources have said.
“She believed she was a priestess of voodoo for Marie Laveau,” Pacific said, referring to the infamous “queen” of the mystic cult during the recent hearing. “She said spirits told her to do this … to kill (Josh) to save her other children. She told authorities that (Josh) was not her son, that she was under the influence of voodoo spirits.”
Investigators reported finding “an altar of sorts” in the hotel room, and she told them she had been reading books about and practicing voodoo since she was 17, Pacific said.
The defendant, who goes by the name “Marie,” has “an extensive history of mental illness” and has been on “various medications,” Pacific said. Family members in Ohio have been “very cooperative” and they will provide more medical records to Dr. Kris Lott before he evaluates the defendant, she added.
“Sometimes she seems to be at a loss as to what I’m saying or asking her, like she’s in another dimension,” Pacific said of her dealings with Oates. “It’s like she’s detached from what’s going on. I’m not a doctor, but that’s my observation.”
Prosecutor Dennis Bisnette did not argue against the motion for Oates’ mental exam, but it will be noted in the file that the doctor doing the evaluation is being hired by the defendant’s family, not appointed by the court.
Judge Dal Williamson also noted that a defendant with psychological problems can still know the difference in right and wrong.
