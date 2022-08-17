A Laurel man is facing a felony charge after Laurel Police Department personnel found evidence that he was dealing crack cocaine when they executed a search warrant at his Queensburg residence on Friday.
Arthur Beamon, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church, LPD Chief Tommy Cox reported.
Investigators with the Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division found a total of 65.5 grams of crack in 112 packs and a separate package in the home at 1129 Walley St., Cox said. They also found marijuana, a semiautomatic handgun and ammunition, and digital scales and packaging materials that are used by dealers of illegal drugs.
Beamon was taken into custody without incident, Cox said, and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday, and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $25,000. He has since posted bail and been released.
The suspect’s brother Anthony Beamon, 71, was initially taken into custody, too, but he is not being charged, Cox said.
Investigator Michelle Howell is in charge of the case. Anyone with information about criminal activity may contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at
601-428-STOP.
