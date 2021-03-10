18-year-old charged with murder, given $750K bond
•
A teenager accused of the killing of a former football star turned himself in to Laurel police on Tuesday facing one count of murder.
Montrell Harris, 18, had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday, where his bond was set by Judge Kyle Robertson at $750,000. He is charged with one count of murder.
Harris, accompanied by attorney John Satcher of Heidelberg and several family members, surrendered to LPD shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday after his attorney arranged the surrender earlier that day. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Police on Wednesday would not comment on a possible motive in the killing, which took place Saturday at about noon at South Park Village Apartments on Brown Street.
When police arrived on the shots fired call, they found that 32-year-old Xavier Davis had been shot multiple times and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center. A handgun was reportedly used in the shooting. Harris reportedly fled the scene after the shooting and LPD were searching for him.
Davis was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center. Several sources said he’d been in an altercation behind Building 15 on the front corner of Johnson Circle.
When Harris was identified as the suspect, LPD Capt. Earl Reed aired his frustration over such crimes.
“I’ve been doing this for over 25 years, and I’ve seen too much black-on-black crime in that time,” he said. “It’s senseless. Why can’t someone approach someone else and talk instead of pulling out a gun? Once you do that, it’s too late. You can’t take back a bullet.”
Davis was a standout quarterback at Laurel High before serving some prison time and then turning his life around, friends and family said.
“Violent crime is a hard thing for a mother to have to deal with,” Reed said.
