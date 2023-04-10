Loper remains in jail after MDOC violation
Editor’s note: The Leader-Call makes reasonable efforts to protect the identity of accusers by not putting the names of witnesses who are relatives.
Houston Loper shook his attorneys’ hands, then stood up, smiled and blew his fiancée a kiss while his young accuser’s family members dropped their heads and choked back sobs as he was escorted from the courtroom.
Loper was found not guilty of statutory rape and molestation after a two-day trial in Jones County Circuit Court. A third charge of sexual battery was dismissed by Judge Dal Williamson after a rare directed-verdict motion was granted to public defender Matt Sherman, who pointed out that his client was incarcerated on one of the dates listed on the indictment, so it would have been impossible for him to have done what he was accused of.
Jurors reached their decision just hours after Loper’s now-12-year-old accuser described the sexual acts she claimed he committed against her on her mother’s bed when she was 10. She testified via closed-circuit television from the judge’s chambers.
Loper took the stand and claimed that the young girl was coerced into making the allegations against him by her mother because he had been caught cheating on her.
“You’re going to wish like hell you never met me because your black a - - is gonna rot in jail,” Loper testified, claiming that’s what the girl’s mother told him after an argument.
The jury — made up of six white women, five white men and a black woman — deliberated for a little more than two hours before delivering the verdict. The courtroom was cleared for them to rewatch video of the girl’s forensic interview with a child specialist, and they came to their decision shortly thereafter.
In his closing argument, Sherman acknowledged that the “charges are horrendous,” but he pointed to the lack of physical evidence against his client. Lab tests from a rape kit were negative for Loper’s DNA and there were no signs of trauma to her private areas.
“In order to be charged, it just takes an allegation, and they have to prove his guilt,” he said, referring to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office. “Don’t let speculation and emotions take over what the state has failed to prove.”
Prosecutor Katie Sumrall gave an impassioned closing, pointing out that the young girl’s claims had been consistent from the beginning and that her mother “didn’t want anything from (Loper) ... she just wanted out” of the relationship. Sumrall also pointed to the timeline — that Loper was arrested on June 24, 2021, just hours after the girl’s mother learned of the allegations and Laurel police launched an investigation.
If it was a “giant conspiracy,” she said, it would’ve involved the girl, her sister, her mother, her grandparents, the ER nurse, Laurel police, a counselor ... “When did they have time to concoct this elaborate, detailed story?”
Sumrall emphasized the specific, child-like descriptions of body parts and sex acts that the young girl made to a forensic interviewer and to them in her emotional testimony that morning.
“What does (she) have to do to prove she’s telling the truth?” Sumrall asked jurors. “It’s a sad and tragic story. She was brave enough to come here and tell it. You get to write the ending to (her) story.”
The young accuser was allowed to testify from the judge’s chambers because she was diagnosed with PTSD and her counselor testified in an earlier hearing that being in Loper’s presence could traumatize her.
The sixth-grader said that she was bullied at her old school “because of what happened to me,” but she now goes to a Jones County school and said that reading is her favorite subject and she wants to be a nurse.
As she began testifying about the allegations, Loper kept looking down and shaking his head and at least one of her family members left the courtroom.
“He touched on me,” the girl said, wiping tears as jurors watched the screen. “He asked me did it feel good. He held me down. He told me if I told someone, he’d do something to me.”
The last time it happened, she said, was June 23, 2021. The next morning, she told her older sister, who then called their mom. Their mom came home, and they all went to her parents’ house nearby and the Laurel police arrested Loper while he was walking nearby.
When Sumrall asked the girl why she told someone, she said, “I was tired of getting hurt ... I don’t want him to do it to no one else.”
In the 25-minute forensic interview with the child specialist in Gulfport, the girl described what happened in her mother’s bed with Loper and said, “It felt disgusting.” She also said that one of the acts that was charged as sexual battery — which, by statute, means there was penetration — occurred on July 1, 2021. That was first pointed out by Sherman while he was cross-examining LPD Capt. Michael Reaves, who was the lead investigator.
“Hasn’t he been in jail since June 24, 2021?” Sherman asked. “Do you agree it would be impossible for Mr. Loper to have done this on July 1 if he’s been in jail since June 24?”
Reaves responded, “I would say so.”
That led to a spirited argument between Sherman and Sumrall later, when he asked for a directed verdict. That’s usually a procedural argument that defense attorneys put in the record, outside the view of the jury, asking the judge to dismiss the case for lack of evidence. It’s rarely granted, but Williamson did dismiss the sexual battery charge because of the date on that indictment. He also ruled in favor of the defense when Sherman objected to the girl’s grandfather taking the stand because he “had not been disclosed as a witness.”
The accuser’s mother and older sister did testify. The mother, who works in the medical field with disabled children, married Loper after the accuser’s father died. They were married for only three years when they started divorce proceedings. “I didn’t want nothing ... what’s his is his and what’s mine is mine,” she said.
After the allegations and the arrest, she went to the LPD then South Central Regional Medical Center to have a rape kit performed on her child. “It was horrible,” she said of the procedure, which includes taking swabs of the private areas and mouth and getting blood drawn. She also went to 27 sessions with a counselor at Pine Belt Mental Health.
She testified that her daughter is “doing awesome” in school since moving. When Sumrall asked why she is pursuing the case in court, the mother said, “I want my daughter to get justice. What happened to her wasn’t right. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. She has nightmares. I want her to be able to sleep in her bed again, to go on with life, to be a kid again.”
Her sister looked down as she testified, and she began to cry when she said, “It’s been horrible. It’s sad.”
RN Whitney Gray, who performed the rape kit on the girl, also testified to the details that the girl described and that on the standard questionnaire, she indicated that force and threats had been used and that there had been “multiple incidents.”
Sherman asked if there were any signs of physical trauma, and Gray said, “No, but that doesn’t mean nothing happened.”
Then-LPD officer Michael Washington testified that the girl was “very distraught, crying, she was hurt” when he arrived at her location first after the initial call.
Reaves testified that he has handled approximately 300 sex-crime cases in his 25 years in law enforcement, and there has been DNA evidence in 15 percent or less.” The reasons, he explained, is that when accusers take a bath or use the restroom, “it destroys DNA evidence,” and Gray testified to that, too. The girl had bathed, used the restroom and brushed her teeth, she said.
Loper voluntarily submitted to a mouth swab at the time of his arrest, Reaves said, but when he retrieved it from evidence to send to the crime lab, “it was frozen in a block of ice.” So Reaves asked Loper for another swab this year, which he refused to do before first consulting with his attorney.
“I never touched her; the evidence speaks for itself,” Loper testified. “She was coerced by her mother. If she were to see me right now, I believe she would give me a hug. Her mom put her up to it because I was seeing someone else.”
His fiancée Mildred Keyes was in the courtroom, he said, and he filed for divorce while he was incarcerated using an attorney she got for him.
When Sherman asked if he’s innocent, Loper said, “I’m innocent as can be.”
Sumrall asked why the little girl would go through invasive, embarrassing procedures and interviews if it didn’t happen.
“She’d do anything for her mother,” Loper said. “(The mother) is not what you think she is. She’s manipulative, she stabbed me, she ran me over, kidnapped me ...”
Sumrall snapped back, “Did you file police reports?”
Loper said, “No.”
When Laurel police arrested Loper after the initial allegations, he was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for post-release supervision violations — failing to report for community service and to pay fines. He had been released early on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. He was ordered on July 2, 2021 to serve the remainder of that four-year sentence and his tentative release date is Jan. 23, 2024, according to the MDOC website.
Sherman was assisted by public defender Cruz Gray.
