A west Jones County man made it easy for deputies to charge him after his ex-girl-friend reported that he was sending threatening messages and harassing her.
That’s because Mark Evans, 41, was calling and texting her while the deputy was there to hear her complaint last week. The unidentified woman claimed that Evans follows her to town and shows up at her place of employment and residence and had recently threatened to come to her house and kill her and everyone there.
Evans was charged with harassment and stalking after she filled out an affidavit against him. He was “calling and texting her” while Sgt. Derick Knight was talking to her, he wrote in his report.
He also noted that the JCSD had responded to the same residence “numerous times involving Mr. Evans causing a disturbance.”
When deputies went to arrest Evans on those charges, they found a small bag of marijuana, four Hydrocodone pills and a pipe with him in a white Chrysler van, which had blankets hung up around the windows, according to the report.
On the way to jail, the suspect reportedly said he “wished the deputies would end him.”
Evans was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana-first offense along with stalking and telephone harassment and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Man airlifted after accidental shooting
The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of an accidental shooting on Sunday afternoon at a residence in the Calhoun Community near James Road.
An unidentified man accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun, according to a press release from the JCSD, and was able to apply his own tourniquet from a personal trauma kit to control the excessive bleeding. Jones County Constable Danny Gibson and JCSD Deputy Austin Smith arrived on the scene shortly after being dispatched and located the wounded man in the front yard of the residence. Additional JCSD units also responded as a precaution.
Smith applied gauze bandages to the wound before emergency medical responders from Calhoun and Soso arrived on scene along with EMServ Ambulance Service medics to continue treatment.
The wounded man was transported by EMServ to the hospital to meet an incoming medical rescue helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The shooting is believed to be accidental in nature.
— By Mark Thornton and Cam Bonelli
