Even after moving up to a more competitive division, the results were the same — Leader-Call staffers won some of the top awards in the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Media Contest for the Advertising Division.
The Leader-Call won a total of 17 awards — almost half (eight) of which were first-place honors — for ads in the newspaper and magazines it publishes. The MPA reorganized how it classifies competing papers, based on circulation. That put the Leader-Call in a combined division, A-B, with all of the largest papers in the state.
“The fact that we were competing with all of the bigger dailies in the state makes our showing in this contest even more impressive,” said publisher and owner Jim Cegielski, “but I’m not surprised. I always say that we have the best in the business here. Still, it’s nice when newspaper professionals from other states draw the same conclusion.”
The annual “Kickoff” football magazine and the semiannual visitors’ guides were the top two “Niche Products” and the visitors’ guide also was selected “Best Magazine-Retail” by judges from the South Carolina Press Association.
“This magazine was designed well and still full of information; made me excited for football!” judges wrote about Kickoff, which was designed and produced by Leader-Call Creative Director Kassie Rowell and sports editor Josh Beasley, with help from other staffers.
The visitors’ guides were also designed by Rowell, with collaboration from several staffers, and an ad she designed for Adventure Ax also won best Magazine Ad. “The content is easy to read and concise, and the mountains give it a colorful pop!” judges wrote.
Rowell also had the best “Grocery or Restaurant Ad” with one she designed for Reyes Mexican Grill and Bar, which was “very well put together,” judges wrote. “It grabs you when you are on the page and the color choices are amazing!” Rowell rounded off her first-place wins with the best “Auto Ad,” with her creation for Kim’s No Bull. “Great layout and very attention-getting,” judges wrote.
Graphics designer Kamron Johnson won three first-place awards. She had the best “Advertising Special Section” for the “Down Through The Years” ads that are featured in the paper’s final Profile edition each year. “Clever concept that’s well-executed! Great section!” judges wrote.
Johnson also had the best “Small Space Ad” for Open Air Market, for which judges wrote, “Colorful ad that clearly spells out what’s available at the market.” She also created the top “House Ad” for the Leader-Call’s downtown souvenir shop. “Eye-catching and engaging; great use of color and space — well done,” judges wrote.
Johnson took second for “Magazine Ad-Institutional” (5 Star Inspection) and Rowell won second for “Ad Series” (Reyes). Lakyn Prince and Johnson teamed up to finish second in “Classifieds.”
Johnson was third for “Financial” (Sunbelt Federal Credit Union), “Magazine-Retail” (Grand Paradise Waterpark) and “Magazine-Health” (Children’s Specialty), and Rowell was third for “Small Space Ad” (West United Methodist Church). Johnson also finished fourth for “Institutional Ad” (Jones County Summer Meals program).
Courtney Foster is the LL-C’s advertising director and Kristin Carter is a sales representative, and they work hand-in-hand with advertisers and designers to come up with effective, eye-catching ads.
The Leader-Call could still win more awards for advertising. Three of the top awards — including the overall winner for Advertising Excellence — will be announced at the MPA’s annual convention in June.
