The Jones County Board of Supervisors proclaimed April 24-30 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley presented the proclamation to Deputy Priscilla Pitts, who is a victims’ advocate for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The theme for the nationally recognized week is “rights, access, equity for all victims,” Pitts said.
She recognized fellow victims’ advocates Melissa Kelland of the JCSD and Deborah Warren of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Karen Mosley and Jason Niblett of the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
“Victims of crime, we’re here to support you,” Pitts said. “Jones County is hereby dedicated to helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all,” the proclamation concluded.
Board President Johnny Burnett thanked all of the local victims’ advocates for the work they do.
“Y’all do a great job,” he said.
