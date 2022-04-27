Because of an unusually large number of serious crashes on Highway 84 East, the Mississippi Highway Patrol intensified enforcement in the area.
The stretch of highway that connects Waynesboro with Laurel was one of two areas in Troop J, the Hattiesburg district, that has been deemed a “high-fatality area.” Because of that, the MHP brought in extra troopers to F.O.C.U.S. — Fewer Occupant Crashes Utilizing Safety — on the area.
But just because that campaign is over, that doesn’t mean MHP’s enforcement efforts in the area are finished, Trooper Taylor Shows said.
“This stretch of highway has been one of the worst in the state for serious accidents,” he said Tuesday. “In recent months, there have been an increase in fatalities and serious crashes, so we’re increasing our presence” to try to deter the causes of those wrecks.
Most of the crashes and outcomes can be attributed to “speed, no seatbelt and following too close,” Shows said. And though there is no official data on this, “I’d say about 90 percent are caused by distracted driving.”
Shows and other MHP officials advised motorists to “look twice” before pulling across an intersection.
Troopers saturated Highways 84 and 42 on Monday and Tuesday in an effort to remove impaired drivers, promote seatbelt usage, deter speeding, discourage distracted driving and reduce crashes. They also focused on drivers who fail to move over to the left-hand lane when law enforcement, emergency or tow vehicles are parked on the side of the road.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and local volunteer firefighters who respond to the crashes appreciated the efforts.
“We have responded to a number of vehicle crashes on Highway 84 East, many with devastating consequences,” said Capt. Lance Chancellor of Powers Fire & Rescue. “Vehicles are traveling at or above the posted speed limit of 65 miles per hour, and crash impacts are significant to severe at those speeds.
“We also work a high number of crashes reported as vehicles hydroplaning on Highway 84 East during rainfall events particularly in the area from Eastview Drive to the Magnolia Road intersection.”
Shows said he and other troopers hear all sorts of excuses from people who aren’t wearing their seatbelts.
“I just had one tell me about someone he knew that was hurt because he was wearing his seatbelt,” Shows said, “and I told him, ‘Yes, but he was alive to tell the story.’”
