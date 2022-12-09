Taylor Hicks to perform at Arabian with Joe Cool Trio
Taylor Hicks made Vic’s a regular quick stop on his way to and from gigs back when he was playing honkytonks across the South. But the American Idol winner will come to the Free State to perform on Friday, when he joins well-known local drummer John Milham and his Joe Cool Trio at the Arabian Theatre for the annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert.
“I’ve known John for years,” Hicks said by phone. “He’s a great guy and a great musician. All of these guys are. When you get a chance to play with this caliber of musicians, you jump at the chance.”
If you go
7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, Arabian Theatre in Laurel - 13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks. Tickets available here.
Hicks is a Birmingham native who traveled Interstate 59 frequently on his way to New Orleans and points in between and beyond, performing across the South before he and his blue-eyed soul sound took the country by storm in 2006 as he won the fifth season of American Idol.
“I’ve definitely been through there a lot,” he said, and Vic’s was one of the places he loved to stop and get some “good home-cooked food” to refuel, he added with a laugh.
He’s happy to add some holiday flavor to his setlist in the second half of the concert in Laurel.
“I’ll enjoy getting to do some Christmas music,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a departure from what I’ve been doing, so I’m looking forward to it.”
The Joe Cool Trio will play Vince Guaraldi’s jazzy “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack in the first half of the concert, then Hicks will come out and perform numbers more along the lines of Charles Brown’s “Please Come Home For Christmas,” made famous by the Eagles.
When asked what the audience could expect from him, Hicks said, “Good old Christmas rock ’n’ soul.”
Hicks has been described as “part Stax, part Motown and part honkytonk” for the blend of soul, blues, country and rock ’n’roll that catapulted him to victory in an American Idol finalé that attracted an audience of more than 200 million viewers. He went on to chart a No. 1 single and to be featured on Jimmy Fallon’s Grammy-winning “Blow Your Pants Off” and to land a residency performing in Las Vegas. He was also featured in the Broadway production of “Grease” and he has done some acting on TV and hosts the travel reality show “State Plate.”
It was when they were traveling and performing for their supper that Hicks and Milham met.
“We ran in the same musical circles for years,” Hicks said. “When you’re playing honkytonks all over Alabama and Mississippi — the Chitlin’ Circuit — you’re bound to run into each other from time to time.”
Milham remembers meeting him in Tuscaloosa in the late 1990s and seeing him around clubs and colleges they played, “hanging out on the road and after shows,” he said.
Watching Hicks rise from stages like the one at the Flora-Bama to becoming a household name almost overnight was a memorable experience for him and everyone else who had recognized his talent in the smaller venues, Milham said.
“It was super exciting,” he said, recalling how he and his wife Andrea watched the competition every week when they were living in Mobile. “It was surreal seeing someone you know do that. He was always highly regarded as a great player and singer/songwriter.”
After last year’s concert at the Arabian, with featured performer Jennifer Hartswick of the Trey Anastasio Band, Milham started jotting down ideas for this year’s concert. Getting Hicks was at the top of his wish list, so he contacted mutual friend Noell Broughton, who made it happen.
“I’m just glad it worked out,” Milham said. “We love the chance to collaborate with different people, and we’re definitely excited about this.”
The Joe Cool Trio includes Milham on drums, Chris Spies on piano and Chris Severin on bass, and Christopher Spies of the Marcus King Band and Brooks Hubbert will also be featured. As has become tradition, Milham’s daughters — Ana, 13, and Arden, 6 — will also sing. Ana sang an a capella rendition of “Silent Night” 10 years ago, when she was 3, and Arden made her debut last year, at 5.
“It should put everyone in the Christmas spirit,” Milham said of the concert.
A few tickets remained, but the annual concert — which sold out last year — is expected to sell out again. Proceeds go to benefit the Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League.
