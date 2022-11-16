A Jones County Sheriff’s Department traffic stop led to more trafficking charges for an accused drug dealer.
Kenneth Pitts, 47, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and Oxycodone — possibly fentanyl — after agents with the JCSD’s Narcotics Division found the drugs in his vehicle, according to reports. Pitts — who has a Hammond, La. address on his license but told deputies he was living with his mother in Pendorff — made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday. Judge David Lyons set his bond at $40,000, which he posted and was released Monday morning.
Pitts was stopped for careless driving on Highway 29 South at Pecan Grove Road over the weekend, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. He seemed “very nervous,” so Driskell asked for content tp search the vehicle and Pitts consented, Driskell said.
Narcotics agent Chase Smith discovered a bag under the dash that contained 1.8 grams of suspected meth and 43 doses of Oxycodone, “which we believe will be fentanyl after it comes back from the (crime) lab,” Driskell said.
Each charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison because of the large amount involved.
Pitts is at least the third suspect this month the JCSD arrested on trafficking charges in traffic stops. Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio was charged with aggravated trafficking after JCSD interdiction and K9 units caught him with 10 kilos of cocaine (street value $300,000) on Interstate 59 the previous week, according to reports. He is being held in the jail without bond. Dexter Page, 31, of Taylorsville was charged with trafficking MDMA (ecstasy) after being caught with 255 doses of the drug during a roadblock in Hebron, according to reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.