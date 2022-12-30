Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were working a safety checkpoint in south Jones County won another game of chase when a suspect took a chance and tried to flee.
Michael Abbey, 34, of Laurel was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license after he was taken into custody and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lowe were manning the safety checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday night when an approaching vehicle abruptly turned around and took off down Monroe Road, according to reports. Deputies pursued in their patrol units, and the driver pulled into the driveway of a residence and fled on foot. Bailey chased him down and took the suspect into custody. A woman who was in Abbey’s vehicle was not charged.
“It’s not a really smart idea to run from law enforcement,” JCSD Sgt. Derick Knight said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin added, “Great job by our patrol deputies in bringing the vehicle and foot pursuit to a safe and swift conclusion. Run all you want, you’re just gonna go to jail tired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.