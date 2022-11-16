Two people were injured and volunteer firefighters had to extricate one of the drivers after a vehicle collision at Mill Creek Road and Highway 84 just before 7 p.m. Monday. Firefighters from Powers and Rustin responded and immediately began emergency medical treatment and used the jaws of life to extricate a woman who had been driving a Mercury Grand Marquis and was trapped in the vehicle. A cold rain was falling as rescue personnel worked to get her out of the car, which had been attempting to cross the highway when it drove into the path of a Nissan Altima that was eastbound. Both drivers were transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash, but the names of the drivers were not available before press time. EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.