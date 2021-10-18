Sgt. Jeff Monk of the Jones County Sheriff's Department saved an overdosed man using nasal Narcan on a call to North Laurel last week.
The overdosed man was unresponsive, breathing only two times a minute when Monk arrived to the scene on University Avenue. Emergency medical responders from Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments were also on the scene, and medics with EMServ Ambulance Service provided additional life-saving measures and transported the man to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
"We have utilized nasal Narcan several times in the past two years to help save the lives of overdosed individuals,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We hope that the individual's outcome from Wednesday's overdose was a positive one.”
JCSD deputies, investigators and narcotics agents are equipped with nasal Narcan, which is provided through a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, Berlin noted.
“Illegal narcotics use and prescription narcotics abuse are real problems that we see in our communities,” he said. “Please get help if you are suffering from a substance addiction and/or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.”
SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance-use disorders. SAMHSA can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.