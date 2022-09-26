Suspect's bond revoked after August arrest on drug-dealing charges
•
An anti-drug crusader who was arrested for selling methamphetamine last month was caught with even more drugs on Sunday, so he will get to go full-time with his jail ministry for at least the next few months, if not a whole lot longer.
Ricky Strickland, 45, told a reporter that he was going to be “a hero again” after that August arrest. The image-restoration he was attempting on social media took a hit, though, when he and Marie Mitchell, 46, were arrested with 34.4 grams of meth on Sunday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Strickland will, however, have a whole lot of time to devote to assisting inmate addicts, which is what he did to make a name for himself. That’s because Judge Grant Hedgepeth revoked his previous bond, meaning he will have to remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until that case has been handled in circuit court.
Strickland and Mitchell are both charged with trafficking meth with an enhancement for having a firearm. It’s possible that the charges could be federal for Strickland, who was caught with 58 grams of meth at his residence after JCSD executed a search warrant at his Rustin residence on Aug. 4.
As he was being escorted to his initial appearance, Strickland said, “It hurts man … It may sound crazy, but that hero is coming back. I need rehab instead of prison.”
Hedgepeth set Strickland’s bond at $100,000, but the first case would have to be resolved before he would be eligible to bond out on this one. He was released from jail on $50,000 bond after the August charge. He came up with the $5,000 bail needed to get bail out of jail in that case.
“It’s a sad and disappointing situation, and further proof of the power of illegal narcotics to ruin your life,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “My best advice is to never try illegal narcotics. Once the drugs get their hook in you, it’s hard to escape that addiction.”
Mitchell’s bond was set at $25,000. She told the judge that she is on disability and would need a court-appointed attorney. Hedgepeth denied Strickland’s request for a public defender because he owns 18 acres in Sandersville, so he has the means to hire his own attorney, the judge said.
Strickland said he had worked as a roustabout but was no longer working. When the judge asked why, Strickland said, “I had an issue with methamphetamine.”
“Is there no hope for rehab?” Strickland asked the judge.
Hedgepeth said he doesn’t have the authority to authorize that, but if Strickland gets an attorney to make the request for him, “under the right circumstances, I might approve it,” the judge said.
Mitchell was driving a Chevrolet pickup and Strickland was her passenger when she was stopped by Deputy Matt Bailey in Ellisville on Sunday for having an expired tag, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division told the judge.
Both were nervous and “gave indicators” that something was suspicious, Driskell said. Strickland had a small bag of meth in his pocket, but then a handgun and a magnetic box containing a larger amount of meth was discovered in Mitchell’s purse. Strickland said he knew the meth was in there, Driskell said, and there were indications that it may have been his, he added, without elaborating.
Mitchell also had a small number of MDMA (ecstasy) pills, but she wasn’t charged for that because the meth charge is much more serious, because of the large amount. If convicted, trafficking carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
Near the end of last month, Strickland was arrested for simple assault by threat when he was caught riding in the back of the pickup Mitchell was driving from his residence on Pearl Hodge Road in Rustin, “banging on her window threatening to kill her” for the 10 minutes or so that it took her to get to Laurel, where law enforcement took him into custody in a convenience store parking lot on Chantilly Street. Mitchell signed a 60-day, no-contact order against him, but the two were back together this weekend. Strickland snickered and shook his head when the judge mentioned Mitchell’s no-contact order.
Strickland was credited with saving others from depths of drug use and leading them to Christ through the faith-based addiction-treatment programs and jailhouse ministries. He was also a guest speaker at several anti-drug events, including Red Ribbon Week events at local schools, drug court graduation ceremonies and in the “Journey of a Junkie” exhibit at the South Mississippi Fair.
After two previous meth-related convictions, he even managed to take the rare step of getting his felony record expunged and was granted his Certificate of Rehabilitation in Jones County Circuit Court back in October 2017, restoring his right to legally own firearms — a right he took full advantage of, apparently, with more than two dozen firearms in the residence.
Many supporters took to social media to say how Strickland had helped them or loved ones get off drugs, and they wrote notes of encouragement.
When a Leader-Call reporter noted that Strickland had been hailed as a hero on the paper’s pages in the past, he said, “You gonna put me up as a hero again.”
Since being released, he’s moved from the Rustin Community to his mother’s house in Sandersville. He’s also been posting memes and inspirational quotes indicating that he was on the road to recovery, including one on Sept. 5 that read: “A few bad chapters does not mean your story is over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.