A Jones County woman who suffered a serious eye injury six years ago while helping out an elderly neighbor will not be granted a new trial after she unsuccessfully sued the man for failing to provide safe equipment to work with.
That was the ruling the state Court of Appeals handed down in a recent unanimous decision. Kathy Darlene Brewer and Mack Busby were helping 85-year-old Kemp Bush put up a barbed-wire fence on his property on Springhill Road, across from West Jones High School, on May 23, 2016, when the mishap occurred. Kemp gave them a bungee cord to secure the spool of barbed wire to a utility vehicle as the wire slowly uncoiled, but the bungee cord snapped and hit Brewer in the eye. Brewer and Busby often helped Kemp on his 120-acre farm, and in exchange, they and many others were allowed to pick vegetables, according to court documents.
Bush was also teaching Brewer and Busby about beekeeping and producing honey in exchange for their help, and that was part of the reason for the lawsuit. She argued that their arrangement was an “implied contract for hire,” and Bush breached his duty to provide her with safe tool for the job he had “hired” her to do. Bush argued that Brewer was an “invitee” and that the cause was a “freak accident” after Brewer and Busby chose to use a bungee cord that “wasn’t in the greatest shape in the world” but Busby “thought it would hold,” according to testimony.
Judge Dal Williamson ruled in Jones County Circuit Court that Bush “did not breach any duty” to Brewer, but he left it up to a jury to decide if the two had an employer/employee relationship. The jury returned a unanimous verdict in favor of Bush.
Brewer filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that the verdict was “against the overwhelming weight of the evidence.” Williamson denied the motion, and Brewer filed an appeal. She argued to the higher court that the judge’s instructions “misled” the jury.
The Court of Appeals disagreed, writing that Williamson’s instructions were “an accurate statement of Mississippi law ... Indeed, it is a model jury instruction.” The higher court concluded, “We cannot say that the jury’s verdict is against the
overwhelming weight of the evidence or that the trial judge abused his discretion by denying Brewer’s motion for a new trial.” Brewer was represented by Hattiesburg attorney James Quinn, and Bush was represented by Madison attorneys Sam Thomas and Owen Terry, a Jones County native.
