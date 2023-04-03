In observance of National Safe Digging Month, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to keep safety top-of-mind when planning for digging projects. Projects such as installing a garden, pool, fence or water sprinkler system require digging and the need for customers to call 811.
Digging without knowing the location of underground utilities can result in serious injury or death, inconvenient service disruptions, and costly fines and repairs. Hitting underground natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines while digging can have a major impact on communities and businesses. Making a free request before digging at www.811beforeyoudig.com or by calling 811 can help maintain the safety of everyone who digs, as well as the essential utility services in their communities.
CenterPoint Energy encourages everyone to take the following steps when planning a digging project:
• Always contact 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.
• Plan ahead. Make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.
• Confirm that all lines have been marked.
• Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
• If a contractor has been hired, confirm the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
Visit 811beforeyoudig.com for complete information.
