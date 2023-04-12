Contractor to jail for 30 days for violating terms of early release
A local contractor with a long history of legal troubles associated with his work is apparently still staying busy — way too busy to do his court-ordered community service, he told the judge.
Because of that, Clinton Brent Dickerson, 43, was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve 30 days in jail for violating the terms of his early release from Mississippi Department of Corrections custody.
“I’ve been working so much, I haven’t been able to get off,” Dickerson told Judge Dal Willliamson when asked why he hadn’t been going to community service. Dickerson went on to say that he was “willing to work with” the court to catch up on his required service hours.
“Are you kidding me?” the judge asked, shaking his head. “You’re ignoring the court’s community service requirement. You haven’t been ... not one time. Unbelievable.”
Asked for an explanation, Dickerson said, “I’ve been doing asphalt paving ... working for myself.”
The judge then asked Dickerson why he couldn’t take off for a few hours on Saturday to do his community service.
“If you work for yourself, you should be able to do that,” Williamson said.
But Dickerson said he was “too busy” with paying paving jobs to do community service work.
“What do I have to do to get your attention?” Williamson asked.
Dickerson said, “You’ve got it.”
When the judge was deciding the penalty, Dickerson said, “I’m in the middle of a job.”
The judge said, “Well, you’re going to miss it,” then ordered Dickerson to serve 30 days behind bars for violating the terms of his release.
“Can I finish the job?” Dickerson asked.
Williamson snapped back, “No!”
“You swindled a lot of people out of a lot of money,” he said. “When the court gives an order, you don’t get to disregard it.”
Dickerson still owes the court $34,151, most of which is restitution for victims over the years. He has a long history of felony arrests, but he was finally sent to prison in March 2021 after pleading guilty to two counts of false pretense for writing bad checks of $2,100 and $1,750 on his business account, A Plus Paving, from Community Bank to Central Sunbelt.
Williamson ordered Dickerson to serve three years in the full-time custody of MDOC, but he was released early and was arrested again on March 28 for felony contempt of court for failing to meet the terms of his six-year post-release supervision.
Dickerson has been charged with at least eight counts of false pretense for writing bad checks totaling $33,691.88 since 2006. In some of those cases, Dickerson’s mother would pay the costs and the charges would be dropped or he would receive a sentence that didn’t include prison time. He has a history of not complying with those orders and failing to show up for court.
He has a stack of similar charges in Jasper County, including two for home repair fraud in 2020, after being accused of ripping off victims of a tornado that devastated the area on Easter.
After Dickerson finishes the jail sentence for the violation, he was ordered to return to Jones County Circuit Court on July 13 so the judge can check up on him and find out if he is in compliance. If not, he could be ordered to serve the previously suspended six years in the full-time custody of MDOC, Williamson said.
