Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly encountered what rational, clear-minded people face every day — the collective lack of a sense of humor mixed with a toxic brew of woke culture and political correctness. How he responded should be a textbook example for every one of us who is sick and tired of walking on eggshells, getting hammered for trying to be witty and the erosion of free expression.
A bit of background.
In 1976, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL were the worst team in football. They were simply dreadful. After a loss, a reporter asked Bucs’ head coach John McKay what he thought of his team’s execution — the ability to make plays on all sides of the ball — and McKay famously responded, “I’m all for it.” The room full of reporters erupted in laughter and it has become one of the most iconic, hilarious exchanges in the history of sports.
No rational human being would ever believe that McKay was advocating his team being lined up against a wall and executed. His quote added a bit of levity to an otherwise horrific experience coaching the Buccaneers.
Fast forward to Sunday night after Notre Dame had just defeated Florida State in overtime. An on-field reporter asked about Notre Dame’s execution. “I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight,” Kelly said.
Unlike McKay 45 years ago, Kelly’s comment did not draw laughter. It drew ire on, of course, social media. An outfit known as Barstool Sports wrote, “Did Brian Kelly just say the Notre Dame team needs to be executed?” His quote went viral — a word that will be written on the tombstone of the American experience one day — and Kelly was hammered for advocating killing his team rather than trying to be witty following a close victory.
Kelly actually was asked about it in the postgame press conference with a room full of reporters who actually wanted him to clarify what he said, “It’s an old John McKay quote. I was kidding. It was tongue-in-cheek. It wasn’t funny? I was talking and making a joke about it. It was taken seriously?”
Then Kelly added one more line that every person who is fed up with being scared to speak, worried about being canceled, deathly afraid of being at the wrong end of a viral firing squad and weeping at the erosion of free expression: “Are you people crazy?” he asked
Yes, coach, people are crazy. They are bat-s&%t crazy — with apologies to bat s&%t.
The desire to live in a neutered society where everyone is scared to express themselves for fear of being destroyed in the court of social opinion is doing more damage to this country than just about everything outside of Joe Biden. The choice is either to give in and live in a society where speech is policed, where every answer is measured and boring — and the world will become boring with it. Or we can follow the Kelly model to call the crazies crazy and continue to speak without any fear. Rational people still have the power to push back, to stand up and say enough of this nonsense. We are not playing this game.
As of this writing, Kelly has not done what so many others have done when enraging the woke mob — getting on bended knee to apologize. We surely hope he doesn’t sink to the level of snowflake wokeness and ask for social absolution. Instead, we hope, if he is asked again he will respond the same way Sunday night, only this time louder — “ARE YOU PEOPLE CRAZY?”
