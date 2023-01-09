An Arizona parolee who was wanted for another felony back in his home state was arrested just outside of Ellisville over the weekend.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 52-year-old Douglas Brown, who was at a residence in the 2000 block of Highway 11 South.
JCSD Sgt. Derick Knight and his Squad A got the call to assist with the capture of Brown, who has a long criminal history in Arizona and was wanted on multiple counts of aggravated assault. They were happy to lend a hand, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“We have great working relationships with our federal law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Marshals Service,” he said.
Brown was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and is awaiting extradition proceedings, Berlin said.
Brown’s criminal history with the Arizona Department of Corrections goes back to 1995 and he has done prison time for at least seven felonies — four related to thefts and three for “dangerous drug violations,” according to information on the ADOC website. He was also charged with escape in 1997. It’s believed he was on a work-release assignment at the time of his most recent charges. He was working at Hickman’s Egg Ranch as recently as Jan. 3, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.