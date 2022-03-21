Sheriff's department searching for suspect
A gunman made off with cash from a Powers Community convenience store — plus he stole a little more peace of mind from a young clerk and her mother who have suffered loss through violence in the recent past.
Veronica Rowzee hugged her daughter Precious Keylon to comfort each other and investigators and other personnel from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department questioned her and looked for clues at the Rapid Express on Highway 184 early Sunday night.
“I can’t go through this again,” Rowzee said, wiping away tears.
Her daughter Addie May was shot to death in a vehicle north of Sandersville days before she was set to graduate with honors from Laurel High School.
Keylon was working at the store when a lone gunman came in with a gun and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a black man with a slender build, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, wearing a blue bandana over his face, long pants, long-sleeve shirt and gloves.
“He said, ‘Give me the money,’ and the cashier stayed calm and gave him the money,” JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said. The robber “took off” behind the store and numerous JCSD units responded to the call, which came in just after 7:30 p.m.
JCSD K-9 BOLO and handler Deputy La-Dean Byrd tracked the suspect through the woods to a location on Highway 184, between the store and Highway 84 East, where it is believed the suspect was picked up by an accomplice.
No customers were present, Carter said, and no injuries were reported, but the clerk was visibly shaken up by the incident.
“This is the first time since I don’t remember when I wasn’t here with her when she closed,” said Rowzee, who also works for Rapid Express.
It was believed that the gunman made off with less than $300 in cash.
The store has surveillance cameras and investigators were checking out the images.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
