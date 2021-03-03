Tragedy may have been thwarted thanks to the quick actions of a deputy and an alert neighbor early Sunday evening.
Henry Braddock, 48, was charged with burglary of a dwelling after Deputy Josh King of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department caught him inside the home of a woman in the 1800 block of Highway 184.
But stealing may not have been on Braddock’s mind, Investigator Wesley Waites of the JCSD said. The suspect was standing in the foyer of the home holding a gun that the resident had purchased to protect herself from him.
Braddock had been friends with the unidentified woman’s ex-husband, Waites said, and he had reportedly been making unwanted advances.
“He had been harassing her for a while,” Waites said, “and she finally told him to stay away or she was going to call the sheriff’s department.”
After she saw him “become agitated” after one of their encounters, she bought a firearm for protection, Waites said.
While the woman was at work just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Braddock broke in the front door and went in the residence, Waites said. King was the first of three deputies to respond to the call. When he arrived, he saw the front door ajar, then “eased the door open.” He saw the suspect standing there holding a gun and quickly disarmed him without incident.
“Deputy King did an outstanding job … he handled it textbook perfect,” Waites said.
Waites said he can’t help but wonder, “What if it would’ve happened to have been (her) coming in the door?
“He broke in, took her gun and was standing in the doorway waiting on her … it makes me believe he had other intentions.”
Those intentions can’t be proved, so the suspect could only be charged with burglary. A charge for possession of a weapon by a felon had to be dropped when it was learned that Braddock’s drug arrest in George County was no-billed by a grand jury there. He was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult last June in Jones County, but the charge was dropped after the victim died of causes unrelated to the abuse and the family didn’t want to pursue the matter.
Braddock made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Tuesday and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $5,000. He told the judge that he owned no property and had no money. He remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center ion Wednesday. If he does make bond, Waites said he would ask for a no-contact order and he said that they’ll be watching out for the woman’s residence.
“The person who made the phone call is to be commended, too,” he said. “The caller stopped her from walking in on who-knows-what.”
There have been at least three violent deaths in domestic incidents in the Powers area since June, when 28-year-old Adam Mills was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 28-year-old girlfriend Ashley Pearson inside the mobile home they shared on Powers Drive, just off Highway 184.
In September, 40-year-old James Touchstone was charged with murder and kidnapping in the shooting death of 31-year-old sister Mandy Touchstone. That incident occurred on the other end of Lawnhaven Church Road, south of Highway 84 East, just down Highway 184 from Powers Drive. On Lawnhaven Extension, 67-year-old Karen Ann Thomas was shot and killed in her home and her son John Thomas, 35, then turned the gun on himself in what the JCSD ruled a murder-suicide last month.
