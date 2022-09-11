The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges are in relation to two reported runaways — girls ages 12 and 13. Both girls were located early Sunday morning in Jasper County and are safe in Jones County Sheriff’s Department custody.
Harrelson reportedly picked up both girls at their separate residences late on Friday night, unbeknownst to their families, and drove them all across South Mississippi, making stops in Ellisville, Hattiesburg and the Gulf Coast, among others, before dropping them off at the Red Apple convenience store in Stringer in Jasper County early Sunday morning.
“Our investigators have worked tirelessly since these two girls went missing as reported runaways to track and locate them,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This arrest is the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies, in particular the Ellisville Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, and we are immensely grateful for their assistance.”
Harrelson is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday at 2 p.m.
