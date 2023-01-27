When artist Sean “Star Wars” Stewart first visited with Jones College students eight years ago, before being featured in Season 2 of HGTV’s “Home Town,” he had just moved to Laurel from New Orleans.
Since his TV appearance, some things have changed. During his “Art Talk” with JC art students, he was being documented by Mississippi Public Broadcasting for a “Mississippi Roads” segment. Also, his family has grown from him and his wife and one child to five kids, with one son having beat leukemia. During the three-year battle with cancer, Stewart emphasized to students, his art didn’t change because life got serious.
“I didn’t want to think about important things like cancer research,” he said. “If you are concerned with serious things, OK. But I wasn’t making artwork about leukemia. Not everyone can have this much fun, and that’s OK too.
“The cure for cancer is not going to come out of printmaking. I want to make people smile. I do what makes me happy, and I’m glad people also like what makes me happy.”
While discussing his art, Stewart explained downtown Laurel’s popularity has grown to the point he couldn’t grow. The only option left for him was moving his studio to New Orleans to expand his art business and include offering art residencies.
“I was glad to be able to be on the how and share what I think printmaking is to a totally different audience,” he said. “Working with Erin Napier was super great, too! I also know when the show airs because I always sell a Robert Johnson print at some weird hour of the night.”
Stewart’s nuggets of wisdom to Jones students were not all specifically art-related. Besides “making art,” he encouraged students to also connect with their audience, other artists and supporters of their work in order to get their work in galleries. Early in Stewart’s career, after an art festival, he told students he didn’t sell much, and he was disappointed. However, exchanging artwork with the guy in the next tent turned out to be beneficial, beyond his dreams.
“This artist at the art festival 12 years ago was a teacher at MSU,” he said. “I still have his piece hanging, and he has mine. I got an email from him, explaining he’s now the art director for an ad agency in Dallas, and he thinks my work would be perfect for a restaurant company with 20 franchises. After meeting the CEO, they are going to use my imagery for advertising in different regions of the country.
“None of this would have happened if I hadn’t made that connection at an art festival that day. Something to remember me by for the last 12 years, turned into something super big for me. Always reach out.”
The whimsical Sean “Star Wars” Stewart exhibit that was on display at Jones College’s Eula Bass Lewis art gallery recently, and it showed off his uniqueness.
The use of bright colors, quirky pop culture characters and items, displayed on thick, large pieces of wood is purposeful. Stewart’s goal is to enjoy what he’s creating and to stand out. From “Tangy” orange whales to color-themed robots and alligators taking a bath, Stewart’s artwork is a collection of quirky, colorful images of pure, childlike fun. However, Stewart told students the most important thing every artist should do is to spend time in front of their work.
“I’m not great at drawing, but I enjoy carving, so I draw what’s easy,” he said. “I like the shapes of guns, robots and animals. The wood carving adds texture to my work, giving it dimension, almost inviting the viewer to touch my art. I want people to engage in my work and enjoy it as much as I do.
“I didn’t want the fact that I couldn’t draw that well to keep me from having fun. What you draw is the fun part. That’s what I talk about.”
— Story and photos by
Teresa McCreery/JC Media-Public Relations director
