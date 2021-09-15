Atmos Energy Corporation has announced a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross that will help provide disaster relief to communities affected by Hurricane Ida.
“Everyone at Atmos Energy is keeping those impacted by Hurricane Ida in our thoughts and prayers,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “Our strong culture has been called upon once again to support our teammates, family, friends, neighbors, customers and communities. We proudly support the American Red Cross and their efforts.”
In the early stages of the relief effort, the American Red Cross had hundreds of trained workers on the ground to help thousands seeking refuge at dozens of community shelters in areas that were struck by the Category 4 hurricane.
As part of its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative, Atmos Energy’s donation will provide significant support for disaster relief efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.