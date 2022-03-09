Judge emphasizes need to keep Aug. 29 trial date for case of 11-year-old killed in hotel in ’19
The attorney who has been representing accused child-killer Latina Marie Oates for almost three years has withdrawn as counsel and the Office of Capital Defense will now represent her along with a local public defender in Jones County Circuit Court, Judge Dal Williamson ruled on Wednesday morning.
Attorney Jeannene Pacific told the court she wasn’t aware that the Jones County District Attorney’s Office was considering the death penalty in the case until that was announced by Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall in a hearing last week.
“Nothing has changed,” Sumrall told the judge.
Pacific snapped back, “Oh, everything has changed.”
The reason for that, Pacific explained, is that she is not certified to defend a capital case.
“Last Thursday was the first time that the state stated that (the death penalty) is on the table,” Pacific said. “I can’t continue with the case and jeopardize my standing with the bar and Marie’s standing in the court.”
Any determination would be “premature at this time,” Sumrall told the judge, noting that her office “just received essential reports” that would help determine the course prosecutors follow. The findings of the state’s examination and other factors could also affect how they go forward, too, she said.
“We can’t know right now,” Sumrall said. “It’s all just conjecture at this point. It could change potentially.”
A psychiatric evaluation that was ordered by Pacific showed Oates was competent to stand trial, according to the judge’s ruling in a hearing last week. The trial date was set for Aug. 29.
In Wednesday’s hearing, the judge granted Sumrall’s motion to order a similar evaluation from a psychiatrist of the state’s choosing to determine if the defendant “had the ability to distinguish between right and wrong at the time of the alleged offense.”
There was some debate about Dr. Kris Lott’s determination on that point.
“Dr. Lott’s report found that she was insane at the time,” Pacific said.
The judge responded, “I’m not sure I entirely agree with that. He indicates that she had some problems at the time, but it doesn’t say she couldn’t distinguish between right and wrong. The state has a right to have her examined by a psychiatrist of their choosing.”
The psychiatrist will come to the Jones County Adult Detention Center to conduct the evaluation, Sumrall said, so that will save time and the trouble of having to transport Oates somewhere.
Williamson said that’s good because it needs to be “as soon as possible” because “we’re keeping this trial date.”
In order to keep the case on schedule, he decided to try to avoid future motions for continuances by granting Pacific’s motion to withdraw and appointing public defender Cruz Gray to assist the Jackson-based Office of Capital Defense in the case.
Williamson emphasized that the court intends to keep the motion deadlines and trial date. He also warned the attorneys that there may be repercussions for “11th-hour motions,” noting that a judge in Forrest County has started issuing contempt of court citations to attorneys who do that.
“I’m considering doing something similar, because we have so many filings the morning of a trial or the day before a trial,” he said.
Oates, 34, of Columbus, Ohio is accused of pushing a metal rod through the skull of her 11-year-old son Josh on March 17, 2019 while her other sons — then ages 9 and 6 — were in the same hotel room, then continuing her journey from Ohio to New Orleans to visit the home of voodoo queen Marie Laveau. That’s where she was taken into custody before being extradited back to Jones County. The younger sons were OK and went to live with their grandmother back in Ohio.
Young Josh’s body and the disturbing scene were discovered by a hotel housekeeper. Chilling details about what happened in that hotel room came to light in subsequent court hearings, and veteran law enforcement officials and medical professionals were shaken by what they witnessed. Investigators reportedly found “an altar of sorts” in the hotel room, and Oates told them she had been reading books about and practicing voodoo since she was 17, Pacific said.
“She believed she was a priestess of voodoo for Marie Laveau,” Pacific told the court in January 2021 when requesting the psychological evaluation. “She said spirits told her to do this … to kill (Josh) to save her other children. She told authorities that (Josh) was not her son, that she was under the influence of voodoo spirits.”
The defendant, who goes by the name “Marie,” has “an extensive history of mental illness” and has been on “various medications,” Pacific said at the time, noting that her family members in Ohio were providing medical records for Lott.
Other friends and family members contacted a Leader-Call reporter and said that Oates had not been interested in voodoo and had not been suffering from mental illness.
