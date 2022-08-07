Auditions for LLT's fall Southern comedy "Ripcord” are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Three men and three women are needed for the cast. The comedy is set at a senior living home and needs actresses and actors of all ages with a few playing seniors. The show runs the final two weekends of October. No preparation is necessary, just come down to the Arabian Theatre and read from the script with everyone else. Any questions can be sent to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.