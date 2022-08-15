NEJ grad not planning run for gov
•
Shad White isn’t planning a run for governor, but he will be running for reelection as state auditor. That’s what the Sandersville native said when asked about his plans for next year’s election.
“I’m running for reelection,” said White, a Northeast Jones graduate. “I’m really excited about taking the lessons I’ve learned over the past four years and applying them to this next term. I think we’ve done some incredible work, and we put a stop to the largest fraud scheme in the history of the state of Mississippi.
“Last year, one of our investigations led to the largest civil settlement ever resulting from an auditor’s investigation, and I think there is more work to be done.”
There has been a citizens’ push for another office-holder from Jones County — Sen. Chris McDaniel — to vie for lieutenant governor, but White didn’t weigh in on that.
“I have heard he may be considering that,” White said. “I’ve known Chris for a long time, and he will make that decision for himself. Ultimately, in a job like mine, I’ve got to focus on my race and proving to the voters that I’ve done a good job as state auditor, so that’s where my focus is right now.”
White spoke to the Kiwanis Club, Sertoma Club and Jones County Republican Women Thursday at a joint social event in his honor at the Laurel Country Club last week. It was “an incredible honor” because it's “always good to be home and speak to people I know” about how this area is doing and what we are doing in the state auditor's office to stop corruption in the state of Mississippi, he said.
“I’m just very grateful that I was raised by this community and raised in the schools here, and I’m able to take all of those lessons and values and apply them to the most pressing problems in Jackson,” said White, whose father Bob is Mayor of Sandersville and mother Emily was a teacher. “One big thing that we are trying to do in the state auditor’s office is to send the message to people that are stealing that they are going to get caught at some point if they keep doing what they are doing.
“We know that the best way to crack down is to give them the sense that they are going to be caught.”
It’s one of the reasons that White goes out and speaks at events like the one Thursday evening. He wants the people of Mississippi to know what the state auditor’s office does and that fraud and corruption will not be tolerated.
“It's one of the reasons that when we have a guilty plea or an arrest, you see a mugshot pop up on Twitter or Facebook,” White said. “We want to let taxpayers know we are working in the auditor's office and create a sense among criminals that there are consequences to their actions.”
With the largest welfare scandal on record in the state under investigation and other fraud in Jones County and across the state, White credits these investigations to the work of his team.
“I think of it as the team I’m working with that’s making an impression in the state,” White said. “When I first started this job, I wanted to make sure people understood what the state auditor’s office did and to reach them through the means of communication they were used to.
"What that means is that I needed to be active on Facebook, that I needed to be active on Twitter and I needed to be out speaking, so that was a big goal.”
So far, it’s led to the state auditor’s office getting some leads on fraud cases across the state, White said.
“It’s been an honor to see how Mississippi has embraced this idea and that there is a group of people out there watching money,” White said. “The other piece that is very gratifying is the more people understand what we do, the more likely we are to get tips in. That’s actually led to an increased number of cases.”
