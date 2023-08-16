Four suspects — including one juvenile — who are believed to have been involved in a rash of recent thefts of vehicles were taken into custody Tuesday after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants in the Hoy Community.
At least one gun that had been reported stolen from a vehicle was recovered as JCSD personnel searched a home on Hoy Road and an SUV after getting evidence about the suspects’ identities.
Eric Drummond and Glendarrius Traylor, both 19 and both of Laurel, were charged with auto burglary along with an unidentified 17-year-old Laurel boy who wasn’t identified because of his age. Macon Walters, 20, of Ovett was charged with accessory.
The three adults were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center pending their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court and the juvenile was awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Youth Court.
Security surveillance video, tips and leads led to the suspects, JCSD Investigator Denny Graham said, adding that all of the suspects are believed to be involved in “numerous automobile burglaries in Jones County over the past three weeks.”
More than two dozen vehicles — all of which were unlocked at residences, investigators noted — were pilfered by the suspects from Big Creek to Myrick, where guns, credit cards, cash and other items were reportedly taken.
“We have been extremely busy investigating these automobile burglaries, collecting evidence, developing suspects and now making arrests,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Virtually every division in the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has participated in the investigations and/or during the execution of search warrants. Additional investigations continue and more arrests are certainly possible.”
