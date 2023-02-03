2-year-old had dangerous level of drug in system, investigator said; mom charged
A toddler had a shockingly high level of methamphetamine in his system, an investigator for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said, and that led to the arrest of the child’s mother.
April Parker, 21, of Ellisville was charged with felonious child abuse and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center last week.
The case was referred to JCSD by Child Protective Services after that agency received a complaint about the possibility of the toddler being exposed to illegal drugs.
Hair-follicle test results showed that the 2-year-old had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system at levels of 13,897 picograms per milligram and 849 picograms per milligram, respectively.
“That’s off the charts ... the highest I ever seen,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter, who is investigating the case. “That level means there has to be some sort of ingestion of the drugs.”
To put that in perspective, Parker’s levels were nearly half the level of her toddler’s, at 7,445 and 488.
In some cases, there have been arguments as to whether a child’s exposure to illegal narcotics was environmental — such as from smoke — or if the child had actually ingested the drug. There doesn’t appear to be any question in this case, Carter said.
The level is usually “2,000 to 4,000 ... 6,000 or 7,000 was the highest I’d seen before,” he said. “That amount is not from doing it once, but over a period of time.”
Parker made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court, where Judge Sonny Saul set her bond at $1,000 and she was released. A family member has custody of the child, though, and the investigation isn’t over yet, Carter said.
The toddler appears to be OK, “thankfully,” Carter said, though he did reportedly go through some withdrawal symptoms, Carter added. “I’ve never seen it personally, but I’ve heard it’s a living hell. They get tremors, sweats, lash out ... but they’re not out looking for their next hit.”
