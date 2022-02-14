After 26 surgeries, Clark continues comeback four years after being run down by 18-wheeler
Despite undergoing 26 surgeries and having to use crutches to get around, Robert Clark’s sense of humor remains intact. He says 18-wheeler wrecks run in the family — both his father and grandfather drove trucks and were in crashes. And while never being a truck driver himself, he did not escape that fate.
Clark was on Interstate 59 on his way home to Ellisville from work at Buffalo Wild Wings in Laurel on Dec. 2, 2017 around 1:30 a.m. He saw a wreck and traffic backed up, and since he was a Glade volunteer firefighter, he stopped to help. While walking to the scene with traffic backed up in one lane and flowing in the other, he looked up and saw an 18-wheeler coming right at him. He had nowhere to go, as he was on a bridge and began to run to the edge to jump off and get out of the way.
He did not make it in time.
He and Nori Williams, a sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana who also had stopped to help, were hit by the 18-wheeler driven by Danny Hamby of Kiln. The last thing Clark remembered was seeing his family members’ faces in his mind and a feeling of peace.
“I blacked out,” Clark said. “There was no white light or anything, and I thought I was going to die. There was just this feeling of peace.”
Clark was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ Ambulance for treatment. He needed to be airlifted to Jackson due to the severity of his injuries, but it was too foggy. So the ambulance crew that brought him to SCRMC made the drive to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
“I broke T1 through T3 (in my spine), my left arm, had major road rash on my right arm, I had internal bleeding in my lungs and kidneys, broke both hips, my legs and all of my toes,” Clark said.
After eight surgeries to his upper body, doctors were going to amputate both of his legs because they were unable to find a pulse. Right before surgery, they found a pulse and decided to wait until Clark was awake to decide if they wanted to amputate.
He underwent a total of 18 surgeries in the hospital right after the accident. He had an infection in his right leg, and it came close to being amputated, as it had almost fused to a rod from a previous accident. Clark also had the skin removed from his left foot and had to have a skin graft.
“That was the most painful part because they took skin from my thigh and it burned,” Clark said. “A nurse had forgotten to put plastic between the bandages, and when it had to get changed, we all were crying. It was so painful.”
Rehabilitation, learning
to walk again
He spent a month at the hospital and then two weeks at Methodist Rehabilitation Center before he was able to go home Jan. 13, 2018 — six weeks after the accident.
“At the rehabilitation center, they taught me how to sit up, get into a wheelchair and get in and out of a car,” Clark said.
At first he was unable to do anything for himself — he could not even roll over by himself or go to the bathroom. But he began to heal and started physical therapy to learn how to get around and use his wheelchair. It was hard for Clark to use the chair because his left arm was broken, and some days, he did get down, but he didn’t let that discourage him.
“I’ve always been a kind of go-with-the-flow kind of person,” Clark said. “My family was there and my buddies while I was in the hospital and doctors told me it was possible that I could learn to walk again.”
Clark should not still be alive. He was in the top 1 percentile of 18-wheeler-versus-pedestrian wrecks since he did not suffer major brain damage. Williams, who was also hit, suffered permanent brain damage from the accident. Most either die or suffer traumatic brain injuries.
So Clark kept hope that he could walk again after he healed.
“I knew that if I let it get to me, I would never walk again,” Clark said. “I didn’t let myself wallow in self-pity.”
The most emotional moment was getting to see his daughter Jude, who was 3 years old at the time, for the first time since the accident the day after Christmas.
“I cried,” he recalled. “It was very emotional for me.”
Clark had to get help from his family to start learning how to live in his new normal.
“My mom had to go back to work when I came home, so my dad took care of me for a while,” Clark said.
But just five months after the accident, Clark’s father suffered a cardiac event and died. Just days before, Clark said his father was hallucinating and went to the doctor.
“My grandmother found him dead in the house, and I stayed calm and put on my first-responder shoes and called 911,” he said.
From there, a few family members and friends drove Clark to rehab and helped take care of him while he was unable to do much for himself. During rehab, he started with working out his right arm since his left arm was still broken.
“My first big step was being able to get around in a wheelchair by myself,” Clark said.
He had six more surgeries and rods inserted into his legs so that he would be able to walk. In physical therapy, Clark said he had to exert himself more physically than he ever had before, even when being a volunteer firefighter. After much rehabilitation, he began to be able to stand and walk small distances with the help of a walker.
Family, friends
and the future
Clark is trying to live his life as normal as possible now as a husband and father. What was a traumatic experience does not define his life; rather, it gives him a new perspective to enjoy living.
“Even though I’m waiting on a hip replacement and still dealing with the effects of the wreck, I’m just trying to live as normal as possible,” Clark said.
After a year and three months of physical therapy, he was able to use crutches to get around and walk. Now, Clark is waiting to get hip surgery. It was scheduled for March 2020, but then the pandemic hit. It was rescheduled for October 2020, but his doctor moved out of state. He was referred to another doctor and rescheduled for December 2020 but had an infection in one of his teeth and had to reschedule again. The appointment was rescheduled again, but another wave of COVID hit and canceled all elective surgeries.
Despite having to wait for his hip replacement, Clark keeps a positive outlook about his circumstances. He said his family was a major inspiration for him during his long road to recovery, including his wife Dayne, his daughter Jude, 6, and his son Oliver, 1.
“My family really pushed me and let me do things for myself,” Clark said. “It would have been really easy to just lay there and get depressed.
The family got a surprise when his wife became pregnant with their third child. At first, they were going to have triplets. However, two of the children were lost in the pregnancy while one remains viable. They are expecting their third child in March. His second child, Oliver, was born May 28, 2020.
“At first I thought that I would never be able to have children because the doctors told me the amount of x-rays to my pelvis may affect my ability to have kids,” Clark said, referring to the exposure to radiation. “Not only did we get Ollie during this, but now we are having another child.”
Clark was elected treasurer for the Glade Volunteer Fire Department and attends monthly meetings. When his father died, the GVFD had a raffle to help raise money for his family. Through it all, his friends and fire department helped him to be able to get where he is today.
While Clark believes he may not be able to run around like a normal dad with his children even after he gets his hip surgery, he is grateful to be alive.
“I’ve been told several times I shouldn’t be alive,” Clark said. “So I think I have a more positive attitude about life after being hit by an 18-wheeler.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.