Mother accused of capital murder requests
daycare accident records prior to 6-month-old’s death
The trial of a mother accused of capital murder of her 6-month-old daughter is set for June 1.
Brooke Stringer, 22, was charged with capital murder, and her attorney Tangi Carter of Hattiesburg asked for the accident records from the daycare her daughter Rosalee Stringer attended for four months prior to her death during a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Dal Williamson allowed for records of Rosalee’s accident reports to be released, but not for all accident reports for all children at the Children’s Academy at South Central Regional Medical Center, where Stringer was employed at the time of her baby’s death.
“You’re asking for all of the accident reports within a year’s time even though this child was 6 months old when she died?” Williamson asked.
Stringer’s child Rosalee was born April 5, 2019, and she died Oct. 26, 2019.
“If I were a parent of a child that was at that facility between January and December 2019, I would want to be put on notice that someone would be getting a copy of that in a capital murder case,” said Kristen Martin, assistant district attorney for Jones County.
The judge allowed for Stringer to receive accident records pertaining to Rosalee from June 1, 2019 through Oct. 27, 2019. In addition to Rosalee’s accident records, Stringer’s attorney requested policies and procedures for employees of the Children’s Academy regarding safety, falls, injuries and illnesses of children who attend the facility. She also requested training records of employees at the Children’s Academy, a diagram of the Children’s Academy’s floor plan and the number of children present Oct. 2, 2019, when Rosalee may have had an accident at the facility prior to her death Oct. 26, 2019.
Stringer and her boyfriend Brandon Gardner were arrested last December after being charged in the October 2019 death of Stringer’s 6-month-old daughter Rosalee. The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a baby together.
The investigation and arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence from the state crime lab. The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.” Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Martin said.
They were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse. If convicted of that, they could face the death penalty or life in prison. Both suspects are out on bond awaiting trial.
