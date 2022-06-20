Volunteer firefighters from Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments were working a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 just after 5 p.m. Friday when they received a call for assistance for another collision on Highway 11 at Shiloh Church Road, just north of Moselle.
A severely damaged compact car was in the middle of the highway, which was littered with debris from the crash, and a Ford F-150 with significant damage was down an embankment. Witnesses said the pickup was traveling north on the highway and the car was turning onto the highway when the crash occurred.
Firefighters expressed amazement that the driver of the car sustained only minor injuries. Two people were transported to a hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi
Highway Patrol also responded, and MHP is investigating the crash. Highway 11 was shut down for several minutes while emergency crews rendered emergency medical care and cleared the scene. Speed was believed to be a factor in the collision.
