Suspect with habit of fighting officers going back to prison
•
As expected, there were theatrics when Rodrigus Brown appeared in Jones County Circuit Court for a hearing.
But when the lights dimmed and the film began playing on the big screen, his performance in the courtroom was dramatic instead of violent, much to the relief of officers who were staged around him.
Shackled and sitting in a chair, Brown slumped under a table then shuffled off to a back room as officers followed. That was the defendant’s reaction to seeing doorbell-camera surveillance footage of himself on the front porch holding his baby — the same baby he was accused of holding a gun on and threatening to kill last month.
“I was just thinking about my baby and the situation I’m in … it’s not right,” he told the judge when he was returned to the courtroom a short time later. “I’d rather not watch (the video). I’ll just wait and go to trial.”
Brown was in court after filing several motions — including one in which he was seeking approval to represent himself in upcoming court proceedings.
But first, he has to spend a few more years in prison.
Judge Dal Williamson ordered him to spend four years and 172 days — the part of his previous sentence that was suspended — in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
That was his ruling after hearing how Brown had failed to comply with the terms of his release from custody a year ago and picked up four more violent felony charges. Brown is accused of holding an ex-girlfriend and infant son hostage at gunpoint, beating her, cutting her hair and forcing her to strip then to go outside naked to urinate. After he was arrested, he fought with a half-dozen officers at the police station, biting one on the thumb and choking another, according to testimony.
Williamson described Brown’s behavior as “barbaric” and “uncivilized” and said that his actions not only caused the victim to fear for her life, but “degraded her,” too.
“I was hoping you’d settle down … but you can’t treat people like this,” Williamson told Brown before pronouncing his sentence. “These officers tried to handle things tactfully and peacefully — they’re just doing their job — but you wouldn’t have any part of that.”
Brown, who has an extensive violent criminal history, pleaded guilty to simple assault on a corrections officer in March 2021. The plea agreement came about after he fought with three officers at the Jones County Adult Detention Center in July 2020, striking them with a closed fist, according to the indictment. He wound up getting released on time served, which was 193 days in the county jail.
After he was released, he went to Cincinnati for a period of seven months without permission — a violation of the terms of his release, MDOC officer Don Rogers testified. Brown also failed to report to his parole officer and didn’t participate in the court’s community service program or pay court fees and fines as required, according to testimony.
“I know I wasn’t supposed to leave, but I was trying to deal with a situation with my son,” Brown said without elaborating.
After he returned to Laurel, he wound up with four more felony charges stemming from the incident at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 1700 block of East 19th Street last month.
LPD officers were dispatched there for a possible hostage situation, Investigator Seth Crabtree testified. Brown’s accuser “had marks on her face” that are visible on body-cam footage, he said, and she told police that Brown wouldn’t allow her to leave the home all night and she was afraid to leave their 4-month-old baby with him anyway, he testified.
She made a detailed written statement after talking to investigators, and her version of the events was corroborated by surveillance video from a doorbell camera and the body-cam footage of several officers, Crabtree said.
Investigators got a search warrant from Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson and found a handgun hidden in a back room. The .22 revolver matched the one Brown was seen holding on the street as he “dragged” the victim by her hair back to the house, Crabtree said.
After Brown was eventually taken into custody, he denied hurting anyone then refused to talk to officers, Crabtree said.
At the station, investigators showed Brown a warrant for his fingerprints and DNA — which they were going to obtain by a swab inside his mouth.
“I said, ‘We can do this the easy way or the hard way,’ … and he said, ‘Let’s do it the hard way,’” Crabtree testified.
That’s when Brown became “combative” and had a “significant altercation” with six or seven officers from the third floor down to the first floor of the station, Crabtree testified.
“He put my thumb in his mouth up to the knuckle and bit down,” Crabtree said, and Brown later wound up on top of Lt. Gary Dickerson and reached his shackled hands to his throat and said, “I’ll choke you, bitch.”
The whole confrontation was captured on surveillance cameras in the station, he said.
Dickerson testified that, a month later, he still has a scar on his neck. Both investigators had to seek medical treatment for their injuries, they testified.
Public defender Patrick Pacific questioned Crabtree’s approach, asking why he made the “let’s do this the easy way” statement, and how a suspect in arm and leg shackles was combative.
“In (Brown’s) mind, that means there’s only one other way to do it — the hard way,” Pacific said. “That’s a little provocative, don’t you think? It seem like you guys were trying to make him snap.”
Pacific also asked why officers didn’t use non-lethal force, such as “a taser,” to subdue the suspect.
That’s because it’s against department policy to use “a taser” on a handcuffed suspect, Dickerson said.
“We were trying to get him downstairs with the least force possible,” Dickerson said.
Brown spoke up and said, “I just want to see the video. Did you see the footage of me riding on the bike with my son?”
But shortly after the video started was when Brown brought a halt to the proceeding. Williamson told Pacific to go advise his client that he had a right to be present, but he was going to continue with the revocation hearing.
When Brown returned, the judge explained his rights to him and that’s when the defendant said he didn’t want to watch it.
“We have sufficient evidence without the video,” prosecutor Katie Sumrall said, and Pacific withdrew the request to view it.
The judge then spent several minutes reading the statement of Brown’s accuser and deemed that it was detailed and “sufficiently reliable.”
Brown then asked to address the court — “against the advice of counsel,” Pacific noted.
Brown gave a rambling explanation of what happened, saying he wouldn’t let the woman leave “with my son” because she had been drinking, and that’s why she was upset. Her statement said he forced her to drink some $2 vodka. He also said they had sex and she later “stabbed me and bit me” and he was defending himself when he pushed her off of him.
“Laurel’s not worried about that, though … They lied on me and said I put a gun to my baby’s head and put it in the newspaper … and made me look like Public Enemy No. 1. I’d never do that. It’s just Laurel got a personal vendetta on me. I just want to kill myself. Everything was fabricated. Laurel just have something against me.”
Williamson said that he had given Brown another chance before, but “I’ve got to get through to you,” he said. “You’ve got to abide by the laws of society.”
Brown’s prison sentence is for the remainder of the time on his previous conviction. He will still have to be tried on the four new felonies — aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping and possession of a weapon by a felon.
In October 2019, Brown was charged with aggravated assault, armed carjacking, armed robbery and kidnapping after being accused of taking a vehicle, shooting the victim and leaving him on Bush Dairy Road. The victim, identified as a Hispanic man by sources with knowledge of the case, was found there the next morning.
Brown pleaded guilty to robbery in May 2013, and received a seven-year suspended sentence and three years post-release supervision. In 2016, when Brown violated the terms of his release, he was sent him to prison for three years. Brown was released in May 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.