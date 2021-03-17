After $33K in bad checks, Dickerson paves his way to prison
A Laurel man who has been in and out of the legal system for about 15 years is going to experience part of it he never has — prison.
Clinton Brent Dickerson, 41, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to false pretense, admitting to writing bad checks for $2,100 and $1,750 in July 2018 on his business account, A Plus Paving, from Community Bank to Central Sunbelt.
Judge Dal Williamson ordered Dickerson to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and ordered him to pay the costs of assembling a jury.
“The judge said he needed to get his attention, and I wholeheartedly agree,” District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
Dickerson, who was represented by defense attorney J. Ronald Parrish, has been charged with at least eight counts of false pretense for writing bad checks totaling $33,691.88 since 2006. He has a stack of similar charges in Jasper County, including one for home repair fraud last May, after being accused of ripping off a victim of one of the tornadoes that devastated the area on Easter.
In some of those cases, Dickerson’s mother would pay the costs and the charges would be dropped or he would receive a sentence that didn’t include prison time. He has a history of not complying with those orders and failing to show up for court when ordered to.
After a jury was seated to hear the evidence against him in the most recent case, Dickerson decided to take a “blind plea,” meaning that he admitted guilt and let the judge decide his sentence. In most plea agreements — all of which are subject to approval by the judge — prosecutors and defense attorneys work out those deals by a deadline that’s set before the trial date. After that deadline, the judge will only accept a blind plea.
In addition to the prison time, Dickerson was ordered to spend six years on post-release supervision under the MDOC and pay restitution to the victims and the costs to the county to prepare for a trial, including the jury assessment. The sentence order had yet to be filed Tuesday, so the amount was not known.
“We’re making every effort to get the victims’ money back,” said Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette, who prosecuted the case. Some of those victims are individuals, some are businesses, he noted.
Here’s a list of Dickerson’s indictments on file in Jones County Circuit Court:
• October 2006, false pretense for writing a $412.51 bad check to McCoy Building Supply on his account Dickerson Services in Ellisville;
• August 2007, false pretense for writing bad checks of $3,588.95 to Harold Knight Tractor and $2,094.28 to Phillips Building Supply, both on his Dickerson Services account;
• July 2018, false pretense for writing bad checks of $2,100 and $1,750 from his A Plus Paving account at Community Bank to Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union;
• August 2019, false pretense for writing bad checks of $12,703.58 and $5,655.10 to Southwest Ready mix from his personal Trustmark account;
• August 2019, false pretense for writing a $5,387.46 bad check to Delta Industries, Inc., on his personal account.
In Jasper County, he was charged with home repair fraud in November 2019 after he did “feloniously enter into an agreement or contract with Ashley Ray Lewis for home repair, and knowingly promise performance which he did not intend to perform or knew would not be performed,” according to court documents.
In April 2020, he was hit with the same charge after he did “feloniously enter into an agreement with Tony Butler fir removal of (debris) from a tornado (knowing) that he would not perform the service.”
