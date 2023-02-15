Some “gummies” that were given to middle-school students on Valentine’s Day turned out to be anything but a sweet treat.
Three of the West Jones Middle School students who ate them had “adverse reactions,” and the unidentified girl who handed them out has been turned over to Jones County Youth Court and is facing school disciplinary action, Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
The students who ate the apparent drug-laced gummy treats experienced dizziness and nausea and were released to their parents, believed to be OK. School officials were able to determine who distributed the treats, and she reportedly still had the bag when they went to her. It appeared to be a regular, untampered bag of the popular treat, Parker said.
“There could have been more students that took them, but only three had this reaction,” he said.
The student who had the gummies was immediately transported to youth court, and after her punishment is handled there, the school will administer its own discipline. All of those matters are handled in private since they involve minors.
“Parents need to speak to their children about accepting candy or anything that’s offered to them,” Parker said. “You never know what it may contain.”
A student who was transported from the school by ambulance on Wednesday morning was not related to the accidental drug use that occurred the day before, Parker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.