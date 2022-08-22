It’s a stroke of bad luck when a lightning bolt hits a house, but there were plenty of things the Evans family was thankful for when that happened to theirs last week. They strike it up to Divine Intervention that no one was hurt when the devastating streak from the sky demolished parts of their house in The Highlands subdivision just south of Ellisville.
Brandon Evans had just left and Allison Evans had just gone back inside after taking their new puppy outside before the lightning struck and blew up bricks all around where they had just been. Another 10 or 15 minutes and their children Cooper, 9, and Caroline, 6, would have been in the living room, where ceramic tile slivers and pieces of hardwood floor became shrapnel that blew through the ceiling and walls.
“The tile that was in front of the fireplace just blew to pieces,” said Brandon Evans, a deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It exploded and shredded everything it went through. It was wedged in wood; imagine what it would have done to flesh. We are real fortunate. There are so many variables … it could’ve so easily gone the other way.”
His wife called it “a true miracle by God” that no one was injured, especially Cooper, whose room and bed was littered with debris.
“Luckily, he sleeps with the covers over his head,” his dad said.
The lightning strike that hit at
6:20 a.m. as thunderstorms moved into Ellisville was a big flash of light that sounded like a bomb, neighbors said. Allison Evans described it as an explosion, but she was tuned in to listening for her children before finding the source of the noise. After making sure they were OK, she called her husband and said the house was on fire, as it was filled with smoke and dust.
After the dust settled, it was determined that lightning had struck a tree in the yard, and the electric current followed a water path to the home and blew out the gutters and went under the slab, traveling along the metal rebar that’s used to hold concrete together. That’s what blew up the tile, hardwood floors and jacuzzi-tub jets inside, and blew off the gutters and sent pieces of bricks from the porch and side of the house flying “farther than we could throw them” in the yard, Brandon Evans said.
His former boss Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department and other neighbors quickly came to help and firefighters and law enforcement were there in minutes.
“When it’s your family, there’s a lot of emotion … it’s different,” said Evans, who has been a firefighter and law enforcement officer for almost 20 years. “I appreciate them for getting here as quick as they did and for everything they did.”
Dixie Electric, electrician Dempsey Brady and Kyle Howell of Howell Heating and Air had everything back up and running in the home in a little more than an hour so the family didn’t have to be displaced.
“They were an absolute Godsend!” said Allison Evans, who works at South Central Regional Medical Center. “It is apparent that God was in every detail today, and we have been blessed with the dearest family and friends.”
Insurance agent Mike Zachary was also on hand and there will be an assessment of all the damage today (Tuesday). If there’s damage to the slab, that will be a big issue.
But still, the Evanses are counting their blessings, they said.
Lightning strikes that cause that much damage to a house are relatively rare, said Paul Sheffield, who is executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. There’s about one or so per year in the county, he said.
“It’s just bad luck,” Sheffield said.
Unlike tornadoes, hurricanes or floods, there’s not anything people can do to guard against lightning strikes, Sheffield said.
In fact, the conventional advice from weather experts for lightning — which is much more of a threat to people who are outdoors — is: “When thunder roars, go indoors!”
