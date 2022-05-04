An Alabama football star who was arrested in Jones County on Sunday afternoon was driving a Mercedes 91 mph when he was pulled over, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Eli Ricks, 20, of Tuscaloosa was driving a 2018 Mercedes BTM when he was clocked going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 59 around mile-marker 97, according to MHP and Jones County Justice Court records. The trooper who pulled him over found marijuana after stopping Ricks and he was charged him with possession of a misdemeanor amount (30 grams or less) of marijuana-first offense, speeding and no proof of insurance.
Ricks made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday. He pleaded not guilty and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his hearing for 9 a.m. on June 23. Alabama coach Nick Saban owns Mercedes Benz dealerships, but he had no comment about Ricks’ arrest, according to several media outlets that cover Alabama football.
Ricks was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the nation out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and the No. 6 prospect overall when he signed with LSU before the 2020 season. He was freshman All-American bit transferred to Alabama in December after LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fired. Before going to IMG, Ricks played at the renowned Mater Dei High School in his native California.
Free State felon popped in Great Lakes
The long arm of the law stretched all the way from the Free State to the Great Lakes for an accused felon who fled the area.
Kendriques Jacks, 20, was wanted in Jones County for failure to keep in touch with his attorney after being charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling in Laurel in 2020. Jones County Circuit Curt Judge Dal Williamson issued a bench warrant for his arrest and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department placed him on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database.
Jacks wound up being arrested in Pennsylvania after the Erie Police Department made a traffic stop and discovered he was wanted.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department took custody of him on an extradition waiver from the Erie County Prison.
“Fleeing from Jones County when you are wanted on charges is a terribly poor decision,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The long arm of the law in this case extended all the way to Erie, Penn.”
Jacks will appear in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on the warrant.
JCSD gets last laugh
A Laurel man who was wanted by local law enforcement posted a “laughing” emoji on a Facebook post that listed him as one of the county’s “Most Wanted” criminals.
But the Jones County Sheriff’s Department got the last laugh, and 22-year- old Javeryion Dixon wasn’t smiling when deputies slapped the handcuffs on him or when he was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Dixon was captured at a residence on Pine Street in Laurel after attempting to flee on foot, but he was quickly apprehended, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Dixon was wanted on a bench warrant that was issued by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson for the suspect’s failure to appear in court.
He was charged with accessory to murder by Laurel police in October 2020.Dixon was caught one day after being publicized by news media and social media as wanted by JCSD. Tips from the public led to Dixon's location. Dixon was in custody approximately 24 hours after taunting the JCSD with the emoji on Facebook.
“Don’t underestimate our diligence in tracking down ‘Most Wanted’ subjects,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “While it may have been funny to Mr. Dixon yesterday that he was wanted, he's not laughing now.”
