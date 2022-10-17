The South Jones band of Braves have once again proved themselves to not only be one of the best bands in the state, but also in the nation. They traveled to the Ballad Heath 2022 Bands of America East Tennessee competition and brought home first place in their 2A category.
The Braves also competed against 11 other top bands throughout Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina, and finished in second place overall.
“First off, we have been working extremely hard all year around,” said Nathan Bower, the trumpet section leader. “Mr. Joyce and all of the band directors have been pushing us extremely hard, and something we talk about is, ‘everyone, all the time.’ We all have to put it all on the field 100 percent, so it’s just an awesome experience because we did this last year actually, and it was already an amazing experience, and then we come in and we get second place, which is so cool.
“We were just standing there, and you have heart palpitations, because you just wait there until they call your name. We didn’t know how to handle this because we hadn’t done this before, and you have the good sense of feeling that you pushed through everything and a good sense of pride.”
The Braves won the General Effect category, as well as tying with Lake Hamilton (Arkansas) for best in the music category.
“It made me really nervous going into it,” said Maggie Bush, co-captain of the color guard. “I was crying after we were able to win our division, and once they called out that we came in second overall, I just broke down. The overwhelming feeling of thankfulness and being able to be a part of this is such a great feeling. Being able to come in second place your senior year at a competition like this is an incredible feeling.”
In the overall competition later that night, the Braves came in second place with a score of 84.5 out of 100 possible points. Dobyns-Bennett High School in Tennessee came in first place with a score of 88.7, and Lake Hamilton came in third with a score of 82.95.
“It’s been really hot this year,” South Jones Band Director Brian Joyce said. “It has been a long season, and we’ve added some rehearsals to our normal schedule, and noone has complained or said anything negative about it which is pretty incredible. They just show up ready to work and ready to dig in.
“We won our class, which is super cool. In Mississippi, you only get to see Mississippi groups, whether it be for state championships or evaluations. Some other auxiliary competitions have bands from out of state. But Bands of America brings groups in from around the nation. It’s really cool to know that what's happening in our small little town is of such high quality that it can compete with so many schools that have mega-budgets and a lot more people. So it’s just good to see the small school from Ellisville, Mississippi show up and do some stuff.”
The Band of Braves began practicing for the marching season in May and won’t finish until after the football season ends. It takes a long time to prepare a show, and the Braves have performed theirs as well as anyone in the state to this point. They hope to prove it at the state competition next weekend.
Many of the band parents have expressed how proud of the program they are, and not just of the students, but of the band directors, as well, and how they teach the program.
“They learn so much more than marching skills and music when becoming a member of this band program,” said Donna Bush, Maggie Bush’s mother. “They learn life lessons that will enable them to be successful after high school and will be able to contribute to the success of our community. The future looks bright for Jones County.”
