BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Open Call 2021 is now in the books as more than 900 small businesses from across the country pitched their products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants on June 30.
This year’s group marked the largest ever to take part in the one-day event, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Of those businesses, 167 are advancing to the next stage in the process to land a deal with Walmart or Sam’s Club, and another 705 are receiving further consideration.
One small business from Mississippi, J. Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce, is among those advancing to the next round with hopes of landing their products on Walmart and Sam’s Club shelves. Based in Biloxi, J. Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce is an internationally recognized barbecue-sauce company that was founded in 2013. Walmart carries two J. Lee’s flavors, Original and Spicy, in select store locations and online. Founder James Lee III and his team hope to grow the company’s footprint at Walmart to include all seven of their sauce flavors and to begin distribution at Sam’s Clubs. J. Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauces are gluten-free and do not contain MSG, high fructose corn syrup or preservatives.
“Through Walmart’s 2021 Open Call event, we look forward to the possibility of expanding J. Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce product line within Walmart stores across the Southern region,” said company Founder James Lee. “It all started with a BBQ sauce recipe handed down to me by my father that I perfected during cookouts with my fellow comrades when I served in the United States Army. Today, I am proud to share our family’s award-winning, flavorful signature sauces with families everywhere to enjoy.”
Laura Phillips, a senior vice president at Walmart, said, “Open Call supports Walmart’s overall commitment to U.S Manufacturing and small businesses. In March, Walmart announced an additional spend of $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. over the next ten years. We also announced our American Lighthouses concept, which strives to accelerate progress on this commitment.”
Walmart’s Lighthouses are a plan to unite key stakeholders in specific regions of the country to identify and overcome top-down barriers to U.S. production. They focus on these categories: tex- tiles; metals and motors; food processing; plastics; pharmaceutical and medical supplies.
Businesses that advanced during Open Call will continue working with merchants on opportunities to sell their products in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs. All businesses that took part in Open Call are eligible to sell their shelf-stable products on Walmart’s various online platforms Walmart.com, Walmart Marketplace or Samsclub. com.
Open Call supports Walmart’s overall $350 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing. In addition to an increase in spending and support for small businesses and diverse suppliers, the company estimates the commitment will support the creation of more than 750,000 new American jobs and will help avoid 100 million metric tons of CO2 emissions by sourcing closer to customers.
