Four cats stood sentry around the new statue the next-door neighbor had just put in his front yard. Imagine a baseball diamond with the statue at pitcher’s mound and those four cats standing on the bases in an Irish standoff.
I never saw the statue, arriving home about 10 minutes before my wife. But then again, I am blind as a bat, so it was no surprise I didn’t see it.
My wife did. The cats did.
“That’s a weird place to put a statue of an alligator,” she said to me after alerting me to the cats on patrol.
The statue then turned its head. The cats went into battle stations as my wife bellowed, “That isn’t a statue!”
In the yard was a monster from the deepest recesses of the swamp. With deference to Seinfeld’s George Costanza, “It was 10 stories tall if it was a foot!” The beast lurched forward, sending the black cat into a hunch. The white cat moved strategically to the first porch step. The gray cats? They just stayed perfectly still in the staredown.
We called the alligator farm. They said we should call 911.
“There is an alligator in our neighbor’s yard,” my wife told the 911 operator.
“Ummm … hold on.”
Silence.
More silence.
“OK, umm, we don’t have any deputies available right now. Try to call fish and wildlife.”
We called fish and wildlife.
“Did you call the sheriff’s department?” they asked.
By now, the monster was moving with speed and stealth. It bolted right toward our yard, pausing for a moment to swing its tail in an effort at intimidation.
“Yes, they said call you.”
“Well, we have someone on another call. He can be there in a couple hours.”
We called the local alligator farm again to see if one of its monsters had escaped. The person asked for pictures, measurements, how big were its teeth — seriously, the tooth size?! — and if there were children in the area.
Silence. More silence.
Such is life when one must rely on others to get a job done. Government and its agents are notoriously ineffective at problem-solving, and this was no different. Pass the concerned citizen around the circle until the concerned citizen gives up.
The sheriff would not help. Fish and wildlife officials were stuck in a swimming hole. The alligator farm folks must have counted and figured it wasn’t their monster. The cats were just standing there not helping a bit, again letting others do the heavy lifting for them.
We kept our distance but stayed close, waiting for the monster to attack.
“Get the duct tape,” I said, “I’m going in!”
I started to strategize — should I go for the tail, the back leg, try to rodeo that sum-gun or use the best weapon I have? — the three decades worth of bacon around my waist. This time, I knew it would come in handy.
I approached with all the stealth of a dump truck without an exhaust pipe. The monster wielded its head at me and lurched with the speed of a jackrabbit. I jumped back, getting at least an inch off the ground and started hissing at it. The monster hissed back and showed its teeth. I showed my teeth, too. The gator was not impressed.
Like U.S. Grant trying to take Vicksburg, the first plan failed miserably. The gator went on offense, flinging his tail my way, hoping I forgot how to double-dutch. It failed.
Backing away, I started to strategize again.
“Get Walter,” I said to Michelle, hoping that the barking four-legged lunatic that lives on the comfy couch would at least distract the beast. Walter, not afraid of anything, cowered in the presence of the great monster.
Strike two. The gator was getting more aggressive and help was still stuck in a swimming hole 100 miles away.
If I can just … “Hey, play some of your hippity-hoppity music,” I told Michelle.
She opted for Snoop Dogg rapping about smoking the Chronic. The beats filled the neighborhood. “Smoke the weed, everyday/ Don’t smoke the seeds, no way/ Smoke the weed, hey/ Smoke the weed.”
The beast turned its attention to Snoop Dogg and not Walter the Dog. It rose on its back legs and started to twerk in the front yard. I knew it was time.
I took three mighty steps, preparing for launch, when I tripped over my own right shoe. Falling quickly, the gator ceased its twerking for a moment and a look of utter fear engulfed its face. My chin crashed against its upper back. My midsection landed just above its back legs. The monster let out an audible, “Dear God!”
We had crossed the Rubicon and the fight was on — man vs. beast in the front yard of a home on a quiet, dead-end street. The monster swung its tail, emulating the “sweep the leg” scene from “The Karate Kid.” Its huge head — the size of an extra-large New York pizza — flung wildly. I held on for dear life.
It started to try to run, taking me with it for a few feet. I closed in on its top half and hugged its mouth closed with all I had.
The cats were nowhere to be found. Walter was inside watching Judge Judy reruns. Where is the “dxlkjebg3cfjitbut0tc6erv” duct tape!
I went for the jugular and positioned all of my body weight on the neck of the still-twerking beast. My hands wrapped around its snout begging for the duct tape when out of nowhere, the monster lifted its left front leg and tapped out. It let out a guttural groan of a beaten opponent. It’s head sunk into the grass.
“Rocky” music played in my head. I screamed “Yo, Adrian” for no apparent reason. I raised both arms in victory, the entirety of my bodyweight still holding the monster down, when he looked at us and said, “For the love of God, I promise not to move again, but you have to get his big behind off of me. I’m dying here!”
I patted its midsection, said, “Good game,” and fired up some “devil’s lettuce” to celebrate.
“Yo, can I have a hit?” the beast asked.
When the wildlife folks arrived an hour or so later, the monster was chilling out with bloodshot eyes and an empty bag of Cheetos dangling from its lower lip. It was placed in the back of a pickup and off it went, twerking its way out of the neighborhood to sounds of Snoop Dogg’s “Smoke weed everyday!”
