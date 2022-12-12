A beloved Bay Springs principal, pastor and former U.S. Army combat veteran was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning on the way to school. The accident happened near the Bay Springs bus barn, down the street from the high school.
Russell Jones, 49, of Soso ran off of County Road 17 and slammed into a tree, according to reports after multiple first-responders and law-enforcement officials were called to the crash.
Jones was the principal at Bay Springs High School for three years and was like a father to many of the students at the school, said people who knew him. Jones was also a reverend at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade.
The West Jasper School District released an official statement after his passing, offering condolences to Jones’ family and offered emotional support for the students at Bay Springs.
Students and faculty at Bay Springs put up a bulletin board where they could put remarks to Principal Jones. Many of them called him a blessing to have their lives and express how much he meant to them.
“He always greeted me and told me to have a great day! He always brightened my day,” one of his students wrote.
Another student wrote, “Mr. Jones, you were my guy. When I found out about your death in the gym my heart broke! I could talk to you about anything. You made me promise to stay out of trouble and I plan on keeping that promise.”
The high school enjoyed success under Jones’ leadership the past three years, and the Bulldogs’ football team is just coming off its second straight state championship.
“I won't ever forget how big of a supporter he was, not only of what we were teaching here at Bay Springs, but also about athletics,” Bay Springs football coach Dan Brady said. “He never missed a game, no matter how far away, or how much it probably didn’t matter at that moment. He was always there for our kids, no matter what happened.
“The first person I talked to after we won the state championship, and all the reporters backed away, was him. He was just such a wonderful friend, and practiced what he preached both as a principal and as a preacher.”
Brady said he learned from “one of the best men I have ever known,” who did two tours of duty in Iraq when he was in the military.
“It’s really hard to find men like him, and he was good to this school and the staff here. I learned mostly from him just how important it is to balance not just working hard, but also being a good father and husband. He was always the first one in the building and the last one out, but there was more to that. He found a way to balance his life with his four little girls and wife while working as hard as he did."
