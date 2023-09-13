Animal shelters tend to be one of those things that we try not to think about. Because, let’s face it, it pains us to think about a poor, sweet baby abandoned on a doorstep because someone did not want them anymore.
However, no matter how hard we try to forget, there will always be a shelter that is caring for wayward animals. The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League has been working to rescue cats and dogs for generations, and it takes an army of volunteers to keep it going.
“I really love providing and caring for these animals,” staff member Brandi McRaney said. “It is a way of giving back and providing these animals a sense of security.”
As a kid, my parents took me to the shelter to find a dog. There were dozens of animals, big and small, barking and begging for attention. It didn’t take me long to fall in love with a terrier/retriever mix I named Toby. He was smart and loyal for all of the years that I got to spend with him.
I had another pup named Reno, though I didn’t get him from a shelter. I have no doubt that is where he would have gone had he not chosen me. Reno was just a mix of love, as I liked to call him, and I had his love for 17 years before he passed away three years ago. He knew everything about me and was always there for me. That’s because a dog is more faithful than most other animals — and more faithful than many people.
The ARL was founded in 1981 and was an early no-kill facility in Mississippi. An animal brought to the ARL will be cared for the rest of its life and will not be euthanized.
The shelter is filled with fur babies wanting nothing more than to be loved by the right human. Some of these pets are shamefully dropped off only to be found by employees or volunteers the next day, alone and scared.
On any given day, one might see some of the dogs from the shelter strutting their stuff through downtown Laurel with their handlers, hoping to attract the eye of a would-be adopter.
The ARL also participates in adopt-a-pet popup events at local businesses in town.
The ARL currently has 23 dogs and 22 cats in its care, along with another five in foster homes. It takes a minimum of $85,000 a year to keep the Animal Rescue League afloat and ensure that each future pet is well taken care of with food and treatment.
The longest resident of the shelter is a sweet girl by the name of Lucy. She has been with the shelter since 2017. According to ARL’s website, Lucy would love more than anything to be someone’s only fur-ever baby with a fenced in yard. Lucy is a quiet sweetheart and she loves scratches behind her ears. She and all the other pets at the ARL need help.
The ARL is always looking for volunteers and there are several different ways to help. Anyone interested can call 601-649-0821 or visit www.laurelarl.wixsite.com. Donations are always accepted. The shelter is located at 2511 Moose Drive in Laurel.
Businesses are getting in on the action as well. Texas Pitmaster in downtown Laurel will give a free pork sandwich for a $15 bag of donated dog or cat food. Plus, there are QR codes on tables for donations to be made.
Who knows where these animals would end up if there was not a place in Laurel such as the Animal Rescue League? By giving, you are providing love and care for them until they can find a family. Shelter officials ask that prospective adopters come and meet the pet. The application can be completed in-person or on ARL’s website. Applications take two to four days to be evaluated.
