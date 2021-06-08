Laurel mayoral challenger Miranda Beard reported "potential" Election Day issues to the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office and the Attorney General's Office and asked the state agencies for assistance.
In a statement, the Beard campaign said it requested officials from both offices to be present in Laurel for Election Day.
One concern that Beard Campaign poll watchers and volunteers reported was a post made by Mayor Magee for his supporters that was subsequently deleted. The Beard Campaign included a screenshot of the post made by Magee that was questionable.
The post by Mayor Magee, which was shared to the City of Laurel's Facebook page, read: "There will be a gathering at Studio 550 Central Avenue. It is for the supporters of MAYOR MAGEE. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. Please share."
Additionally the Beard Campaign reported that her co-campaign manager Kevin Dearmon was "denied voting at Ward 3/North Laurel when he first approached the table."
"Mr. Dearmon has lived at his residence 16 years and has voted in every election at this same precinct," a statement from the campaign said. "One of the poll workers told another that Mr. Dearmon was in the right place, and then his name happened to be found on the list so he could vote."
The Beard Campaign said that it had received multiple complaints throughout the day for similar issues, especially in Ward 3.
Another issue reported by the Beard Campaign was that Magee was seen by Beard Campaign pollwatchers "visiting polls delivering doughnuts, poll watcher letters, and hanging around outside precincts."
So far, the Secretary of State's Office has not responded to whether any of these actions are considered something a candidate can or cannot do.
Calls to the Laurel City Clerk's office and Secretary of State about the alleged "potential issues" showed that the only restriction found was that candidates cannot campaign — pass out literature, buttons, material or wear campaign shirts — within 150 feet of a polling place. Mississippi law also prohibits candidates from "being armed or uniformed at a polling place."
Deputy City Clerk Cindy Pitts said that a candidate is allowed to act as their own poll watcher, however, poll watchers cannot speak, talk or interact with anyone. They are only allowed to observe the election process.
This story may be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.