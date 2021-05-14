Candidate discusses reasons for running, 'vindictive' rumors
Miranda Beard isn’t running for mayor of Laurel because of a personal vendetta and she hasn’t promised to appoint anyone to any position in city government, she said during a wide-ranging interview about her quest for the top job in the city.
“Not true,” she said in response to a rampant rumor that, if elected, she would replace Chief Tommy Cox with Capt. Shannon Caraway to head up the Laurel Police Department. “People are making assumptions.”
All department heads would have an opportunity to “fulfill the mission” under her administration, she said.
“I have heard about concerns from our citizens … about a lack of communication,” Beard said. “I believe in community policing, where the police get to know the people they serve.”
But she doesn’t believe in the nationwide movement to get rid of or to scale back police, she said.
“They’re talking about defunding the police when we all want police protection,” Beard said. “That would lead to chaos.”
People need to “control their emotions,” she said, while leaders “get to the root of the issues.”
Beard offered an example. She told about a young man she met while campaigning. His vehicle had been broken into multiple times, but his street is too dark for his surveillance cameras to get images of the thieves.
“The solution is more lights,” she said. “We can do something about that. I’m all about finding solutions. You just have to listen.”
Beard also shed some light on her reason for running for mayor. There has been a widespread rumor that she is trying to unseat incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee because he didn’t reappoint her to the Laurel School District Board of Trustees.
“First of all, I’m not a vindictive person,” she said, “but I didn’t ask for reappointment. It was time to move on after 15 years as board president … so, no, that’s just not true.”
Beard moved on to become president of the National School Boards Association for 2016-17 after her 30-year association with WDAM came to an abrupt and high-profile end. She declined to delve deeper into her departure from the TV station, saying she wants to focus on the future.
But she did talk about her past association with education and how that topic is close to her heart. Serving as the leader of the NSBA put her in a position of influence over 90,000 school board members across the country, and their decisions had an impact on 50 million children who attend public schools, she said.
Beard wants to “advocate for excellence” in education because of the opportunities that opens for the students and the community for economic development.
“We must reach children before they get to the schools,” she said, “ and help make them better prepared to succeed.”
The “digital divide must be closed,” she said, and education leaders need to be open to being more proactive.
“If a child is sleeping in class every day, let’s find out why,” Beard said. “What’s going on in their home life? I believe in parent universities, to help them help their children.”
Many of the underperforming students come from homes where the parents are “working-class poor, working two jobs to make ends meet, so they have no time” to help the children with schoolwork or afford tutors. “They’re not all on welfare.” Others are being raised by grandparents who may not be able to help, she said. She wants to look into providing services such as after-hours tutoring with school-bus pickup and dropoff.
“If you communicate with the people you’re supposed to be serving, they’ll tell you what the needs are,” Beard said.
That’s what she’s learned in more than 30 years of serving in leadership positions of numerous groups, she said.
“I’m a communicator by trade,” she said. “I believe in communicating with citizens.”
Major construction projects have been under way to replace pipes and repave streets that have been “tearing up people’s cars,” Beard said.
“You’ve got to show citizens that you care about their streets,” she said. “They need to understand why some streets are being fixed and others aren’t.”
It all comes back to communication, she said.
“People want good customer service, and some citizens don’t think they’re being served,” she said. “I want to make sure they understand what’s going on. It’s incumbent upon the mayor to make sure the citizens are getting good customer service. Taxpayers pay good money for good customer service. It’s a must.”
That’s the approach she would use to evaluate the city’s outsourced services for water and sewer, garbage pickup and now public works.
“If they’re not fulfilling the contract, they need to be made aware,” she said. “If the citizens are not getting what they’re paying for, we need to reevaluate.”
Beard’s 30 years in the local news business made her aware of “the good, the bad and the ugly” of politics, she said with a laugh. That also gave her some knowledge and experience she wants to bring to elected office.
“I have sore feet because I’ve been pounding the pavement,” she said. “Saying you’re a leader is more than words, it requires action. I want to share the abilities God gave me and help people with what they care about. I want to be a visionary leader. It’s not about me. It’s not about political ambition. I want to be of service.
“I’m not a complainer,” she added. “If you can see there’s a need, get it done. You can complain about litter or you can do something about it — pick it up and dispose of it.”
Beard “prayerfully considered” running for mayor for more than a year, she said.
“I didn’t just jump in,” she said. “I was comfortable, doing consultant work, advocating for children and public education, when I started thinking, ‘What can I offer?’”
She agreed that the city is experiencing unprecedented worldwide notoriety and an influx of tourist tax dollars and investment as a result of the hit HGTV show “Home Town.”
“I want to take us to the next level of success,” she said.
The political “polarization” in the country now is why Beard decided to run as an Independent, she said, pointing to her campaign slogan, “A Mayor for ALL people.”
“People are tired of all that,” she said of the divide between the major political parties. “Anything divided will collapse. It shouldn’t be about white, black Hispanic …”
She recalled how things were in Laurel after Hurricane Katrina hit, when everyone had the same needs, regardless of race or socioeconomic status. “It was neighbor helping neighbor,” she said. “Why not do that now?”
Beard talked about her time leading the NSBA, traveling to 44 states and overseas “representing Mississippi and Laurel … and showing them what they’d heard about Mississippi wasn’t true,” she said.
That experience in education taught her a lot, she said.
“People with different backgrounds, with different skillsets can pull together,” she said. “Bring them to the table. That’s visionary thinking. You can always be better.”
